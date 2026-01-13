COSCO orders 12 new 18,000-TEU and six 3,000-TEU containerships

Today, the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings Co.,
through the wholly owned subsidiary COSCO Asset
Management Ltd., has ordered Jiangnan Shipyard
(Group) Co. and China Shipbuilding Trading Co., which is part of the
CSSC shipbuilding group, the construction of 12 container ships
18,000 TEU dual-fuel that can be powered by gas
liquefied natural. The price set for the purchase of each
ship is 1.399 billion yuan ($200 million) for
a total contract value of 16.8 billion yuan. The
container carriers will be taken delivery between 2028 and 2029.
Also today COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., also through COSCO
Asset Management Ltd., has ordered COSCO Shipping from the shipyard
Heavy Industry (Zhoushan) Co., which is part of the same group
Chinese shipowners, the construction of six 3,000 container ships
TEU at a unit price of 330 million yuan (47 million yuan).
dollars), with a total value of 1.98 billion yuan. The six ships
They will be taken delivery between the months of June and December 2028.