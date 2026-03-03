Kuehne+Nagel plans more substantial staff cuts

The Kuehne+Nagel logistics group closed its annual financial year
2025 with a marked worsening of the economic results achieved
in the fourth quarter alone and announced a change of
cost reduction program. If originally the
reduction in expenditure presented in September provided for cuts to
an estimated value of 200 million Swiss francs (220 million Swiss francs)
million euros), today the company announced that, having maintained
unchanged this objective, the share of
reduction in personnel costs which, compared to
110 million, will rise to 150 million francs, with
cuts that if previously corresponded to 1,000-1,500 temporary workers
full equivalents, now rise to more than 2,000. It was
On the other hand, a reduction in cuts in expenditure for the
structures, which fell from 50 to 30 million, and a decrease in the other
costs from 40 to 20 million.
The worsening of economic performance in the fourth quarter
quarter of 2025 was primarily determined by the
deterioration of the results generated by maritime and
air force. In the period, the group's net sales amounted to
to 5.95 billion Swiss francs, down -11.9%
on the last quarter of 2024. In the quarter, costs
recorded a strong increase having stood at 1.82 billion
(+15,7%). EBITDA was €444 million
(-29.7%), that of EBIT at 213 million (-49.4%) and the value of
of net profit to €164 million (-47.9%).
In the ocean freight segment alone, net sales
quarterly totalled CHF 1.86 billion (-28.0%).
EBITDA was €78 million (-62.0%) and EBIT was €59 million
million (-70.2%). In the period October-December of last year, the
volume of sea shipments handled by the group is
State equal to less than 1.1 million TEU containers (-1.9%).
In the air freight sector, where volumes
handled amounted to 595 thousand tons (+6.6%), the
net sales were 1.97 billion (-6.5%), EBITDA of
126 million (-23.2%) and operating profit of 107 million (-27.7%).
The other two main business segments of the group,
those of road transport and contract logistics,
recorded increases in quarterly net sales, which
Profit of €882 million (+3.5%) and €1.24 billion respectively
(+1,8%). On the other hand, profits declined, with the segment of
road transport which totalled an EBITDA of eight million
(-72%) and a negative EBIT of -9 million (-190%) and
with that of contract logistics which reported an EBITDA of
232 million (-1%) and an EBIT of 56 million (-14%).
In the full year 2025, the group's net sales were
24.48 billion Swiss francs, down by
-1.3% on the previous year. EBITDA was
2.15 billion (-13.2%), EBIT of 1.24 billion (-24.9%) and profit
net of €925 million (-24.8%).