In 2025, Moroccan ports handled a record traffic of 262.6 million tons of goods (+8.9%)
Transhipment equal to 50.5% of the total
Rabat
February 6, 2026
In 2025, Moroccan ports once again handled a
record freight traffic amounting to 262.6 million
of tonnes, up +8.9% on the previous year, with new
record levels of both national traffic stood at 130.0
million tons (+3.5%) and transhipment traffic, which was
result of 132.6 million tons (+14.7%). The Ministry
Rabat Transport Department announced that in 2025, for the first time
time, the share of transhipment cargo volumes exceeded
half of the total port traffic having been equal to
50.5%, followed by import traffic (29.6%),
(15.7%), cabotage traffic (3.6%) and
bunker supplies (0.6%).
