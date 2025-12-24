Hupac will start a new shuttle train service between Duisburg and Novara
Schedule six rotations per week
Chiasso
December 24, 2025
On 12 January, Switzerland's Hupac will launch a new
shuttle train service between Duisburg and Novara which includes six
rotations per week between the Duisburg Gateway Terminal (DGT) and
the Interporto di Novara CIM. The goal is to increase the
capacity, reliability and flexibility for
Customers operating along one of the most important corridors
between the Ruhr and Italy, on the Rhine-Alpine axis.
The service offers a transit time A-C with the exception of the
departure from Novara on Friday which has a
transit time A-D.
