INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac will start a new shuttle train service between Duisburg and Novara
Schedule six rotations per week
Chiasso
December 24, 2025
On 12 January, Switzerland's Hupac will launch a new shuttle train service between Duisburg and Novara which includes six rotations per week between the Duisburg Gateway Terminal (DGT) and the Interporto di Novara CIM. The goal is to increase the capacity, reliability and flexibility for Customers operating along one of the most important corridors between the Ruhr and Italy, on the Rhine-Alpine axis.

The service offers a transit time A-C with the exception of the departure from Novara on Friday which has a transit time A-D.
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -1.8%
Genoa
In the first ten months of 2025, 52.9 million tonnes were handled (-1.0%)
ASSOCIATIONS
On January 1st, the presidency of the UIRR will be assumed by Jürgen Albersmann
Brussels
He is vice president and CEO of Contargo
A Maersk Line ship has returned to transit the Suez Canal
SHIPPING
A Maersk Line ship has returned to transit the Suez Canal
Ismailia
Rabie: Normal traffic levels will be reached in the region in the second half of 2026
Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 50% stake in company developing new Brazilian port of Imetame
PORTS
Hanseatic Global Terminals acquires 50% stake in company developing new Brazilian port of Imetame
Hamburg
A container terminal will be built and will become operational in mid-2028
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia decreased by -3.0%
Civitavecchia
Bulk cargo decreased and rolling cargo increased. Volumes increased at the ports of Fiumicino and Gaeta.
SHIPPING
ZIM's board of directors rejects a second offer to buy the company presented by Glickman and Ungar
Haifa
The board of directors is evaluating other proposals
PORTS
The government has approved the draft bill on port governance.
Rome
At the heart of the new structure is the creation of Porti d'Italia Spa
SHIPPING
FMC raises possibility of closing US ports to Spanish ships
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding and Ocean Platform Marinas to build new cruise terminal at the Port of Seville
Seville/London
The concession contract will have a duration of 25 years
Africa Global Logistics to design and build three docks at Tanzania's new Bagamoyo port
PORTS
Africa Global Logistics to design and build three docks at Tanzania's new Bagamoyo port
Dar es Salaam
The MSC Group company has signed an agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority
ASSOCIATIONS
Roberto Petri is the new president of the Italian Ports Association.
Rome
Very close to the Brothers of Italy, he worked in the banking sector and was a member of the boards of directors of publicly owned companies.
PORTS
The level of connection of Italian ports to the network of containerized maritime routes is growing
Geneva
The only exception was Trieste, which recorded a decrease of -12.3%.
Carnival Corporation Says 2025 Was Its Best Year Ever
CRUISES
Carnival Corporation Says 2025 Was Its Best Year Ever
Miami
Reintroduction of dividend distribution announced
T&E: European e-fuel production projects insufficient for shipping decarbonization
SHIPPING
T&E: European e-fuel production projects insufficient for shipping decarbonization
Brussels
It is likely that European targets will be met with imported fuels, or not at all.
PORTS
Porto Marghera inaugurates a new single-section underground pipeline for the transport of vegetable oils.
Venice
At 3.1 kilometers, it is the longest in Italy and among the top five in Europe.
FREIGHT TERMINALS
PSA Intermodal Italy and Logtainer to manage the Intermodal Terminal at Interporto Padova
Padua
A financial offer of 75 million euros was presented
Sea-Intelligence: By 2025, the container ship deployment model will have radically changed.
SHIPPING
Sea-Intelligence: By 2025, the container ship deployment model will have radically changed.
Copenhagen
Vessels are frequently replaced to accommodate short-term fluctuations in demand and to manage operational disruptions
ASSOCIATIONS
Finnish Mikki Koskinen is the new president of European Shipowners - ECSA
Brussels
He will take over from Karin Orsel on January 1st.
SHIPPING
Premier Alliance's Asia-Northern Europe services will be based on a hub-and-spoke model
Seoul
Drastic reduction in the number of stopovers on some routes
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Work has begun in Switzerland to build a four-meter rail corridor for freight transport from France.
Bern
Construction site completion at the end of 2029
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in French ports grew by +6.9%
La Defense
Increase driven by rising bulk cargo. Miscellaneous cargo remained stable.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri plans to double the production capacity of its Italian shipyards in the defense segment
Trieste
Revenues expected to increase by 40% over the next five years
SHIPPING
WHL orders CSSC Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Co. to build six dual-fuel LNG containerships
Taipei
Charter of three additional vessels
PORTS
The Spanish observatory on the EU ETS notes an unusual increase in container traffic in neighbouring non-European ports
Madrid
Growing activity in ports such as those in the UK, Egypt and Turkey
PORTS
Marsa Maroc to acquire 45% of Spain's Boluda Maritime Terminals
Casablanca/Valencia
Investment worth 80 million euros
COMPANIES
Investment firm BC Partners to acquire majority stake in Fortidia
Milan
The company operates through multiple franchise brands, including Mail Boxes Etc. and PostNet
SHIPPING
MPC Container Ships orders six 3,700 TEU containerships
Oslo
Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering wins $292.5 million contract
LOGISTICS
Ownership of the Fagioli group will pass to CEVA Logistics
Milan
The Sant'Ilario D'Enza group specializes in the project logistics sector
MSC Cruises orders Meyer Werft to build four cruise ships with options for two more
CRUISES
MSC Cruises orders Meyer Werft to build four cruise ships with options for two more
Berlin
Orders for a total value of up to ten billion euros
PORTS
AD Ports submits a bid to acquire control of Egypt's Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Co.
SHIPPING
The number of calls at Italian ports in the Premier Alliance network for 2026 is increasing.
Seoul/Singapore/Keelung
Three calls in Genoa, two in La Spezia, and two in Gioia Tauro. The Asia-Europe services will continue to circumnavigate Africa.
ASSOCIATIONS
Stefano Messina is heading for a new term as president of Assarmatori.
Rome
The renewal of the association's positions for the four-year period 2026-2030 is scheduled for next month.
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd orders CIMC Raffles to build eight 4,500-TEU containerships
Hamburg
Long-term charter of 14 container ships with capacities ranging from 1,800 to 4,500 TEUs
SHIPYARDS
Hanwha raises its stake in Austal from 9.9% to 19.9%
Henderson
The South Korean group has become the reference shareholder of the Australian company
Accelleron calls for cross-sector action to unlock carbon-neutral fuels for shipping
COMPANIES
Maersk Group changes several top positions in the company
Copenhagen
New CFO and appointment of new regional managers
PORTS
In the first half of the year, Italian ports recorded growth in containers and dry bulk cargo
Rome
Rolling stock and liquid bulk volumes decreased. "Port Infographics" by Assoporti-SRM
COMPANIES
Snam will acquire 48.2% of Igneo Infrastructure Partners in OLT - Offshore LNG Toscana
London/San Donato Milanese
Operation worth approximately 126 million euros
TRANSPORTATION
The first "Decade of Sustainable Transport" established by the UN will begin on January 1st.
New York
Kramek (WSC): Effective global regulation of greenhouse gas emissions at IMO is vital for shipping
PORTS
EU investigation into joint control of Spanish company Tercat by TiL (MSC Group) and Hutchison Ports
Brussels
The company manages the BEST terminal at the port of Barcelona
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno recorded increases of +0.5% and +2.5%
Naples
PORTS
ESPO urges MEPs to endorse report on military mobility
Brussels
Ryckbost: Clearly recognizes the strategic role of ports
PORTS
From January 1st ICTSI will manage Durban Container Terminal 2 at the Port of Durban
Durban
Traffic capacity will be increased from two to 2.8 million TEUs
SHIPPING
The ZIM Board of Directors confirms that it has received multiple expressions of interest in purchasing the company, including one of a strategic nature.
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven grew by +5.7%
PORTS
In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven grew by +5.7%
Bremen
Significant increase in general cargo. Bulk cargo declines.
CSSC and COSCO sign cooperation agreement for the construction of 87 ships
SHIPYARDS
CSSC and COSCO sign cooperation agreement for the construction of 87 ships
Beijing
Project worth approximately 7.1 billion dollars under China's 15th Five-Year Plan
SHIPPING
Last October, maritime traffic in the Suez Canal decreased by -0.7%
Cairo
Tanker transits increased by 9.6%. Other vessel types declined by 6.5%.
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai to build shipyard in Indian state of Tamil Nadu
Seongnam
An agreement was also signed with BEML for the construction of marine and port cranes in India.
SHIPPING
Shipowners call for suspending the application of the EU ETS to the maritime sector.
Brussels
Messina speaks of the ideological shortsightedness of a part of the Commission that relies on partial and imprecise market monitoring
PORTS
Federlogistica expresses concern over the proposed Genoese tax on maritime passengers.
Genoa
Concerns for the overall balance of the national port ecosystem and for the operational choices of shipowners
SHIPYARDS
SEA Europe disappointed by the failure to recognize the maritime manufacturing industry as a strategic sector for the EU
PORTS
Port of Palermo: Administrative violations amounting to one million euros related to boating and concessions
Palermo
Over 265 vessels used for rental purposes without mandatory insurance were identified.
EU transport ministers approve incentives for trucks by amending the directive on dimensions and weights.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
EU transport ministers approve incentives for trucks by amending the directive on dimensions and weights.
Brussels
Road haulage - CER, ERFA, RFF, UIP, UIRR and UNIFE denounce - can expect economic gains, but the company will have to wait for a reduction in the environmental impact of logistics.
SHIPPING
First LNG refueling of a ferry in the port of Genoa
Genoa
500 cubic meters of bioLNG delivered to the new vessel "GNV Virgo"
SHIPPING
ONE appoints new agency in Albania
London
Centralog Albania is based in Durres and will be fully operational by the end of the month
INSURANCE
Genoa-based shipping broker Lockton PL Ferrari expands its operations into other sectors.
Genoa
New segments Natural Resources, Oil & Gas and Construction & Real Estate
PORTS
Giampieri (Assoporti): Italy's widespread port system requires a single, stable control room.
Rome
The port reform - he stated - can be a great opportunity for all of us
AVIATION
Lufthansa Cargo and Swiss WorldCargo have signed a strategic cooperation agreement.
Frankfurt/Zurich
Synergies are expected in both the commercial and operational fields
TRADE
Agreement to end EU dependence on Russian energy
Brussels
The Council-Parliament agreement provides for a gradual but definitive elimination of Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.
ASSOCIATIONS
Assiterminal confirms its appeal to the Regional Administrative Court (TAR) regarding the indexation of concession fees.
Genoa
108 member companies reached
SEAFARERS
The ITF urges the Dutch Court of Appeal to correct its preliminary findings on maritime work.
London
PORTS
Port of Piombino, the regasification terminal has created both opportunities and obstacles
Livorno
Gariglio: It is necessary to know if and for how long the "Italis LNG" will remain in port.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri signs a memorandum of understanding on its production model and procurement.
Rome/Trieste
A step forward - underline Fim, Fiom and Uilm - for the regulation and control of the supply chain system
PORTS
The Port Authority of Genoa and Savona opposes the introduction of a three-euro municipal surcharge on ferry and cruise boarding fees.
Genoa
Cargo traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 3.8% last October.
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Chinese seaports grew by 3.8% last October.
Beijing
International volumes increased by 8.9%. Container traffic amounted to 26.4 million TEUs (+8.0%).
INSTITUTIONS
The composition of the International Maritime Organization's council has been renewed.
London
Rixi: Italy was once again the most voted nation
PORTS
Quarterly decline in general cargo traffic at the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Genoa
During the July-September period, solid bulk cargoes also decreased. Liquid cargoes increased.
PORTS
The large port of Syracuse will be equipped with a new maritime station
Syracuse
An old warehouse will be renovated and redeveloped
LOGISTICS
Assologistica applauds the approval of the new rules on pallet exchanges.
Milan
Potential savings of at least 70 million euros are estimated
PORTS
Giuseppe Grimaldi confirmed as Secretary General of the Central Tyrrhenian Port Authority
Naples
Unanimous resolution of the Management Committee
INDUSTRY
Hiab acquires Brazilian loading crane supplier ING Cranes.
Helsinki
The company has 250 employees and a turnover of approximately 50 million euros.
SHIPPING
Norwegian MPC Container Ships' revenues fell by 5.0% in the third quarter.
Oslo
Net profit was $53.6 million (-15.8%)
PORTS
The Algerian port of Skikda will be equipped with a new 600,000 TEU container terminal
Algiers
It will be built as part of the oil port expansion project
PORTS
Port of Rotterdam plans offshore wind terminal
Rotterdam
A public consultation has been launched
SHIPPING
ZIM is evaluating several proposals for the purchase of the company
Haifa
Receipt of the offer submitted by Glickman and Ungar confirmed
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk have not set a date for the return of their ships via Suez
Copenhagen/Hamburg
SHIPPING
Maersk announces the return of its ships through the Suez Canal starting next month
Ismailia
In October, transits remained unchanged. A 16% increase is expected in November.
SHIPPING
After 2035, Russian cargo traffic on the Arctic route could decrease
Moscow/St. Petersburg
The governor of the Murmansk region highlighted this during a meeting with Putin
SHIPPING
Diana Shipping offers to acquire all of Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd.
Athens/New York
Planned investment of $758 million for the remaining 85.2% of the capital
ASSOCIATIONS
At the IMO assembly, Rixi acts as a lobbyist for the party opposed to the European Union ETS system.
London
The election of the new council of the International Maritime Organization is on Friday.
LOGISTICS
Macquarie Asset Management submits an offer to acquire Australian logistics group Qube Holdings
Sydney
Proposal worth $7.5 billion
SHIPPING
HMM orders eight 13,400 TEU containerships from HD Hyundai Group
Seoul
Six will be built by HD Hyundai Samho and two by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries
TRADE
G20 economies' merchandise trade growth in the July-September quarter
Paris
Exports and imports of services are also increasing
TRUCKING
Freewheels: New payment terms rules leave hauliers unprotected.
Modena
They do not address - explains Franchini - the heart of the problem: the disproportion of bargaining power between clients and small carriers.
OFFSHORE
The Trump administration unveils a plan for the massive exploitation of offshore oil and gas fields.
Washington
The program covers areas of the outer continental shelf amounting to approximately 514 million hectares.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac will launch a new shuttle train service between Duisburg and Novara.
Noise
Schedule six rotations per week
PORTS
Ferry docking slots for Piombino and Elba Island in 2026 have been assigned.
Livorno
PORTS
Project financing process for the first hydrogen production plant in the port of La Spezia
La Spezia
Project to provide "mobile" supplies to vehicles such as locomotives and boats
CEREMONIES
The new hydrofoil terminal at the port of Messina will be named after a victim of femicide.
Messina
The initiative to remember Omayma Benghaloum
PORTS
Three new e-RTG yard cranes have arrived at the PSA Venice-Vecon terminal
Venice
Investment of 8.5 million euros
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri delivers second multipurpose combat ship to the Indonesian Navy
Trieste
Ceremony at the Muggiano shipyard
JOBS
The employment contract renewal for transport and logistics company managers has been signed.
Rome
Signed today by Manageritalia and Confetra
SHIPPING
In June the Grendi group will equip itself with a fifth ro-ro vessel
Genoa
It will have a load capacity of 3,000 linear meters
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Brussels has approved the loan to rescue the rail freight company Lineas.
Brussels
Sixty-one million euros granted by the Belgian government
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Green Mobility Partners and KKR Partner to Create European Rail Leasing Platform
Frankfurt
American company invests in GMP
OFFSHORE
Saipem wins offshore EPCI contract in Qatar
Milan
The contract is worth approximately $3.1 billion.
INDUSTRY
Wärtsilä sells its Gas Solutions division to German private equity firm Mutares.
Helsinki/Munich
Bank of China finances purchase of Grimaldi Euromed's Grande Melbourne
Amount of 57 million euros
COMPANIES
GeneSYS Informatica (Fratelli Cosulich) has acquired 51% of the capital of Navimeteo
SHIPYARDS
KSOE wins $466 million order for four container ships
Lysaker/Seongnam
NYK and Ocean Yield Award Order for Four New LNG Carriers
SHIPPING
ONE's Adriatic Service 1 will also make stops at the port of Ancona
Singapore
The line to Damietta has a weekly frequency
PORTS
Consolidation work on the Riva quay at the port of Ortona has been completed.
Ancona
Thirteen million is the cost for the adaptation of the infrastructure
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Vard has signed a cooperation agreement with the Norwegian research institute Norce
Ålesund
It concerns all fields of research and innovation in the naval sector
ASSOCIATIONS
Energy transition, regulatory simplification, competitiveness of the maritime industry, and port governance are Confitarma's priorities.
Rome
TRUCKING
Federlogistica reports the project cargo's inability to travel on Northwest highways.
Genoa
Falteri: We are facing a real systemic crisis.
COMPANIES
ZIM shareholders reach agreement again
Haifa
Agreement reached on candidates for the renewal of the board of directors
COMPANIES
Merger by incorporation of Degrosolutions into CLS
Milan
Castelli: We aim to strengthen our growth path in the Italian forklift market.
PORTS
Approval has been given to measures to support the re-employment of workers at the Pippo Rebagliati Company in Savona-Vado.
Genoa
Administrative proceedings for cold ironing at the cruise terminal in the port of Savona have begun.
ACCIDENTS
Assiterminal reports an assault on a worker at the Vado Gateway terminal.
Genoa
It is not tolerable - the association highlighted - that similar episodes occur
PORTS
The Management Committee of the Central-Northern Adriatic Sea Port Authority has been established.
Ravenna
It is composed of Francesco Benevolo, Luca Coffari, Tomaso Triossi and Maurizio Tattoli
INDUSTRY
Stonepeak (Textainer) Completes Acquisition of Seaco
Hamilton
It was sold by China's Bohai Leasing Co.
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in Greek ports decreased by -3.9%.
Piraeus
Passengers increased by +0.9%
PORTS
AD Ports involved in container traffic development at Shuaiba Port
Abu Dhabi
Agreement with the Kuwait Ports Authority
SHIPPING
EU expands fight against Russian shadow fleet to include operators facilitating its deployment
Brussels
Five more people and four companies fined
PORTS
In November, the port of Barcelona handled 296,000 containers (+1.0%)
Barcelona
Import and export containers are increasing; transit containers are decreasing.
MOURNING
Paolo Spada, vice president of Federagenti, has passed away.
Rome
Pessina: He leaves an unfillable void in the entire Italian maritime community.
PORTS
Container traffic at the port of Hong Kong decreased by -12.0% in November
Hong Kong
In the first 11 months of 2025 the decline was -5.7%
AWARDS
Emanuele Grimaldi has been appointed an honorary member of the National Order of Merit of Malta.
Naples
COMPANIES
Rebranding for the Messina Group's activities
Genoa
Common graphic and lexical choice for all business areas
PORTS
Six new 100% electric yard cranes have arrived at the PSA Genova Pra' terminal.
Genoa
Three more vehicles will be delivered to the PSA Venice-Vecon terminal at Christmas
PORTS
ICTSI to upgrade the Rio Brasil Terminal container terminal at the Port of Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro
Investment of approximately 175 million dollars
PORTS
In the first 11 months of 2025, the Port of Singapore handled over 40.7 million containers (+8.5%)
Singapore
Overall freight traffic decreased by -1.1%
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
GTS increases the frequency of its intermodal connections between Bari and Verona and Piacenza and Nola.
Bari
The first will increase to six rotations; the second will become daily
PORTS
The Partnership Body for the Sea Resources of the Eastern Ligurian Sea Port Authority has been established.
La Spezia
Appointment by decree of President Pisano
AVIATION
Agreement between the Port Authority and the Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the entry of an industrial partner into Genoa Airport.
Genoa
It will be signed soon
ASSOCIATIONS
Paolo Guidi has been elected the new president of Assologistica.
Milan
The Vice Presidents are Sabrina De Filippis, Riccardo Fuochi, Agostino Gallozzi, Paolo Pandolfo, Umberto Ruggerone and Renzo Sartori.
138 kilos of cocaine seized at the port of Civitavecchia.
Rome
Found inside an articulated lorry disembarked from a ship coming from Spain
PORTS
The decree has been signed for the disposal of dredged sediment from the port of La Spezia at the new breakwater in Genoa.
La Spezia
The transfer of 282,000 cubic meters is planned
SHIPPING
Greek CCEC has almost completed its exit from the containership segment
Athens
$814.3 million in proceeds from the sale of 14 full containers in 22 months
SHIPPING
GNV Virgo was christened in the port of Palermo
Genoa
GNV's fleet renewal program includes the construction of eight ships
PORTS
The Livorno Port Center celebrates a decade spent integrating the port and city reality
Livorno
Gariglio (AdSP): in recent years we have managed to create a community atmosphere
PORTS
Members of the Management Committee of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority have been appointed.
Livorno
The nomination of the member expressed by the Tuscany Region has not yet been received
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Fincantieri and WSense reach agreement on underwater monitoring and communication technologies for maritime infrastructure.
Trieste/Milan
Among the objectives, safety, predictability and control in port activities
TRUCKING
The entry into force of the EU ETS for construction and road transport has been postponed to 2028.
Brussels/Rome
Confetra, the deferral allows for more rational planning of investments in fleet renewal
ENVIRONMENT
Costa Cruises is testing the use of electric trucks to supply ships in the ports of Genoa and Savona.
Genoa
Tests as part of the collaboration with LC3 Trasporti
ASSOCIATIONS
Collaboration agreement between ALIS and ANITA to promote the development of road haulage and logistics
Rome
Agreement also extended to the field of industrial relations
LAW
The Regional Administrative Court for Lazio has accepted Grimaldi's request to suspend the sale of the five Moby ships.
Rome
Appeal aimed at "preventing the consolidation of an irreversible anti-competitive structure"
SHIPYARDS
The launch of the ultra-luxury cruise ship Seven Seas Prestige was celebrated at the Marghera shipyard.
Trieste
It will be delivered next year to Regent Seven Seas Cruises
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The last two journeys of the rolling highway on the railway line between Fribourg and Novara will be on Thursday.
Olten
RAlpin, in the company's nearly 25-year history, has transported over two million trucks by rail
SHIPPING
Edison signs a contract with Knutsen for the charter of a new LNG vessel
Milan
With a capacity of 174,000 cubic meters, it will be built by Hanwha Ocean
COMPANIES
Unifeeder, P&O Ferrymasters and P&O Maritime Logistics will be brought together under the single DP World brand.
Dubai
CRUISES
Project to build a tourist center at the cruise terminal of the Mexican port of Ensenada
Miami/Cancun
Agreement between Carnival Corporation, ITM Group and Hutchison Ports
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Lineas and FS Logistix have inaugurated the Modalink terminal joint venture.
Antwerp
Five weekly train rotations between Antwerp and Milan
COMPANIES
Marcel Theis will be the new CEO of SBB Cargo International from January 1st.
Olten
He will take over from Sven Flore
PORTS
In October, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +13.4%
Ravenna
A rise of +14.5% is expected in November
PORTS
The conflict over the Genoa Municipality's additional tax on port boarding fees is escalating.
Genoa
Assarmatori, Assagenti, CLIA, Confindustria Genova and Confitarma will not participate in the technical meeting announced by the mayor.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Bulgaria, Greece, and Romania reach agreement on enhanced cooperation within the Black Sea-Aegean Corridor
Brussels
Acceleration of implementation of transport axis projects expected
PORTS
The Port of Barcelona plans to halve its CO2 emissions by 2030
Barcelona
Private investments of 920 million euros and public investments of 780 million are expected.
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri reaches agreement with Bahraini ASRY to collaborate in the shipbuilding sector
Trieste
They will evaluate opportunities for the construction of naval vessels and offshore units
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In the first year of operation, 750,000 tons of goods passed through the Parma Interporto railway terminal
Parma
Over 800 trains moved
PORTS
Salis: The municipal surcharge on boarding fees will not lead to any reduction in traffic.
Genoa
The mayor of Genoa recalls that similar measures have already been activated in other port cities
SHIPPING
The five ships put up for sale by Moby were sold for €229.9 million.
Vicenza
A bid equal to the starting price was submitted
PORTS
PSA Italy expects to close 2025 with further growth in container traffic
Genoa
LOGISTICS
Brussels approves African joint venture between MSC and NYK
Brussels
European Commission clears Yusen Logistics' acquisition of Movianto International
Port of Genoa fines luxury cruise megayacht Vidantaworld's Elegant
Genoa
Serious violations of European ship recycling legislation found
PORTS
Consalvo appointed president of the Eastern Adriatic Sea Port Authority
Trieste
He is the general manager of Aeroporto Friuli Venezia Giulia Spa
PORTS
Promoting sustainable development and the energy transition process of the Port of Taranto
Taranto
This is provided for in an agreement between the AdSP of the Ionian Sea and GSE
PORTS
The Northern Tyrrhenian Port Authority (APSP) will be in Oran to present its Mediterranean Green Corridors development project.
Livorno
Among the objectives, the consolidation of relations with Algeria
PORTS
The tender for the railway shunting service in the ports of Savona and Vado Ligure has been published.
Genoa
The concession duration is set at 60 months
PORTS
In 2024, passenger traffic in European Union ports increased by +6.2%
Luxembourg
The three ports with the highest traffic volume are Italian
SHIPPING
GSL invests $90 million to buy three 8,600 TEU containerships built in 2010 and 2011
Athens
Youroukos: They are the cash cows of the future
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
RCG launches intermodal link between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the port of Koper
Vienna
The train service to Tuzla is weekly.
PORTS
The Ministry of the Interior announces an inter-ministerial meeting for the early exodus of port workers.
Rome
The goal is to identify a definitive solution within a certain timeframe.
SHIPPING
Christening and delivery of a new PCTC of the Grimaldi Group
Naples
The "Greater Istanbul" has a cargo capacity of 9,241 CEUs
SHIPPING
GNV strengthens its ferry service on the Naples-Palermo route.
Genoa
By December 19, the capacity on the line will increase to over 6,000 linear meters
PORTS
The Marseille-Fos Port Authority will invest €1-1.3 billion by 2029.
Marseille
Agreement with MSC for the expansion of the Fos 2XL container terminal
PORTS
Port workers are holding a demonstration in Rome today to demand the establishment of a Fund to support the exodus.
Rome/Genoa
The general assembly of the Sustainable Intermodal Logistics Association will be held tomorrow in Rome.
Rome
The meeting at the Auditorium Parco della Musica
PORTS
Cisl and Fit Cisl Savona, for Vado Gateway 2025 has proved to be a substantially positive year
Savona
Seeking opportunities with the reopening of the Suez Canal and the recovery of some markets
SEAFARERS
Assarmatori welcomes the new regulations, which are very important for shipping companies and maritime workers.
Rome
PORTS
In the first nine months of 2025, freight traffic in the port of Tanger Med grew by +14.9%
Anjra
118 million tons of cargo moved
SEAFARERS
Zanetti (Confitarma): The Simplification Decree offers more modern tools to our businesses.
Rome
Listen - he underlined - to the needs of our industry
MEETINGS
Spediporto's conference "Take opportunities navigating trade tensions" will be held in Genoa on December 1st and 2nd.
Genoa
It will be held at the Conference Hall of Banca Bper
SEAFARERS
National Maritime Fund: The House of Representatives approved the legislation.
Genoa
D'Amato: Measures expected for our seafarers and the competitiveness of the national fleet
Potassium permanganate seized at the Port of Genoa as part of the fight against drug trafficking.
Genoa
Operation by the Customs and Monopolies Agency and the Financial Police
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri cancels orders for four U.S. Navy frigates
Trieste
Further orders are expected for the construction of new classes of naval units
PORTS
The Northern Tyrrhenian Port Authority met with the port cluster to discuss the new sustainability report.
Livorno
EDUCATION
The Italian Merchant Marine Academy celebrates its first 20 years
Genoa
During this period, 3,660 students from all over Italy graduated.
FINANCING
Crédit Agricole Italia financed the construction of the Grande Tianjin ship for Grimaldi Euromed.
Naples/Parma
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd expects next 45% increase in EU ETS surcharge
Hamburg
The Emissions Trading System will enter into full force on January 1st.
SHIPYARDS
European Commissioner Tzitzikostas visited the Monfalcone shipyard
Trieste
Upcoming measures announced to strengthen the sector's competitiveness, resilience, innovation, and technological leadership.
SHIPYARDS
The trial against Damen for alleged corruption and sanctions violations begins today
Amsterdam
The company expresses disappointment with the protracted investigation and anticipates a lengthy legal battle.
PORTS
AD Ports Group has acquired a 19.3% stake in Egypt's Alexandria Container & Cargo Handling Co.
Cairo/Abu Dhabi
Saudi Egyptian Investment Company's share purchased
PORTS
In 2024, the turnover of the main Italian port container terminals grew by +8.1%
Milan
Traffic increased by +3.4%
SHIPPING
Corsica Sardinia Ferries has purchased the Stena Vision ferry
Vado Ligure
It will be renamed "Mega Serena"
PORTS
Work has begun to increase container traffic capacity at the port of Thessaloniki by 40%.
Thessaloniki
The expansion of Pier 6 will be completed in 40 months
NEWS
A precautionary seizure of over €100 million has been ordered against Liberty Lines.
Trapani
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
BLS Cargo urges Switzerland to exert tangible pressure on German rail infrastructure stakeholders.
Bern
The company denounces the dire situation of transalpine rail freight transport. Further incentives requested.
PORTS
Livorno is confident in the additional one hundred million euros promised by Salvini to build the Darsena Europa.
Livorno
Salvetti: I asked how we intend to proceed with the future assignment to private individuals who have expressed interest.
PORTS
The Chinese embassy in Greece responds to alleged American ambitions in the port of Piraeus.
Athens
Beijing speaks of a Cold War mentality and a hegemonic logic
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The procedure for requesting access to the third year of the Sea Modal Shift grant has been activated.
Rome
Applications must be submitted by December 17th
