Viasat will exit the capital of the British company Navarino

Brothers Dimitris and Panos Tsikopoulos, founders of the
Navarino, a British company that develops technologies
Hardware, software and connectivity for the industry
have signed an agreement with the private company
equity ICG under which the latter will support the two
brothers in a reinvestment in the company from which at the same time
the US Viasat, current minority shareholder in
Navarino. According to forecasts, the operation should be
completed by next March.
Navarino offers services to over 600 shipping companies and to
12,000 ships.