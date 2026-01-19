HMM will introduce AI-based autonomous navigation solutions on 40 ships

The South Korean shipping company HMM has signed a
contract with the compatriot Avikus of the HD Hyundai group with the
aim to introduce autonomous navigation solutions based on
on the artificial intelligence HiNAS Control developed by
the latter company on 40 ships in its fleet. The goal is
to improve the competitiveness of the fleet through
Autonomous setting of optimal navigation and routes
without crew intervention, improving efficiency
operating of ships by reducing bunker costs and greenhouse gas emissions.
as well as increasing safety by providing for
maritime accidents with the use of advanced intelligence for the
real-time situational awareness. Based on the results
of this first experimentation it will be decided whether to extend
the deployment of these applications to the entire fleet.
In addition, HMM and Avikus have simultaneously signed a
agreement with the shipbuilding company HD Korea Shipbuilding &
Offshore Engineering of the same HD Hyundai group to collaborate
in intelligence-driven autonomous navigation technology
artificial.