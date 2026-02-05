The Maersk group announces the 15% cut of jobs on the ground
The effect of the reduction in the value of maritime freight rates weighed on the quarterly and annual financial results
Copenaghen
February 5, 2026
The current negative phase following the recovery of the market
containerized shipping that took place in 2024 led to the
Danish group A.P. Møller-Mærsk to plan a
drastic job cuts, with an expected reduction in
Approximately 15% of company positions, or about 1,000 out of a total
of 6,000, which - the company announced today - will be implemented
at the headquarters level as well as at the level of regions and nations.
The negative trend in the group's financial performance
shipping and logistics sector in place since the second quarter of
This year it continued in the fourth quarter with revenues
which amounted to $13.33 billion, down -8.7%
on the last quarter of 2024, with EBITDA and EBIT values
which recorded decreases of -49.0% and -94.2% respectively
falling to 1.84 billion and 118 million dollars and with a
net economic result that entered the territory
negative having been equal to -27 million compared to a net profit
of $3.11 billion in the last quarter of the year
previous year.
The decline in results was produced by the
negative performance of the Ocean division, which is the core
containerized shipping business of the group and is
generated by the reduction in the value of maritime freight rates. In the
Fourth quarter of 2025 The division's revenues stood at
to $8.34 billion (-16.0%), of which $6.98 billion was produced
liner shipping services (-20.3%) and €1.34 billion
directly related activities (+16.7%). This is a
in the face of a slight increase in operating costs, which were
equal to 7.18 billion (+1.6%), an increase that was determined by
the +12.4% growth in costs for the handling of
charges, amounting to €2.74 billion, and the +6.3% increase in costs for
the management of the service network, amounting to 1.87 billion, while
other items of expenditure decreased. EBITDA
of the division was 1.16 billion (-58.7%). The value
of the operating result was negative and equal to
-€153 million compared to an operating profit of €1.60 billion in 2014
fourth quarter of 2024.
In the last quarter of last year, Maersk's fleet
transported cargo volumes of 3.38 million containers from
40' (feu), with an increase of +8.0% over the same period of 2014,
2024, with an average freight rate of 2,046
dollars/feu (-23.1%). On the east-west sea routes alone, there are
transported goods totalling 1.57 million EUF
(+11.2%) with an average freight rate of
2,081 dollars/feu (-24.5%). On the north-south routes,
transported 1.07 million FEU (+4.0%) and the average value of freight rates
In this market, it was $2,891/FEU (-16.8%).
On intra-regional routes, 736 thousand feu were transported
(+7.4%) with an average freight value of 1,269 dollars/feu (-20.0%).
Among the other primary activities of the Danish group, in the
fourth quarter of 2025 the port terminals managed by the subsidiary
APM Terminals recorded revenues of 1.35 billion
dollars (+13.3%), a gross operating profit of 440 million (+4.5%) and
an operating profit of $321 million (-5.0%). In the last
last year's terminals handled
3.64 million containers (+8.4%), of which 1.38 million for ships
of the Maersk group (+30.6%) and €2.26 million for third parties (-1.8%). They are
Growing results in volumes handled in all regions, with
992 thousand movements carried out in North America (+9.6%), 976 thousand
in Asia and the Middle East (+4.8%), 685 thousand in Latin America
(+6.7%), 781 thousand in Europe (+14.3%) and 206 thousand in Africa (+4.0%). The
revenue per single movement was 363
dollars (+4.0%) and the cost per single movement to 286 dollars
(+5,9%).
The group's logistics division has closed the fourth
quarter of 2025 with revenues of $3.96 billion
(+1.9%), a gross operating margin of €418 million (+4.0%) and a
operating profit of €194 million (+22.8%). The volumes handled by the
logistics services amounted to 26.9 million cubic metres
(-9.8%) and those handled by air amounted to 93 thousand
tons (+19.2%).
In the full year 2025, the group totaled
revenues of $53.99 billion, a decrease of
-2.7% on the previous year, of which 34.97 billion generated
by the Ocean division (-6.5%). EBITDA and EBIT were equal
respectively to 9.53 billion (-21.4%) and 3.50 billion (-46.1%),
with contributions from the containerized shipping segment
equal to 6.30 billion (-31.4%) and 1.39 billion (-70.8%). The profit
was $2.91 billion, down -53.2%
on 2024.
