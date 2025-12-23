Slots have been assigned for ferry landings in 2026 at the ports of Piombino and the Island of Elba

The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea
A few days ago, the Settentrionale Police Chamber closed the
annual allocation of slots for ferry landings to
ports of Piombino and the Island of Elba for the winter season and
summer of 2026, confirming the set-up of the past season in the
Distribution of rides among the companies traditionally operating
in the Tuscan archipelago. The only exception is
Moby's decision not to formulate any request for
allocation of slots for connections of extra-regional lines. For example,
outcome of the procedure, the Port Authority has in fact approved for 2026 the
timetables presented by the BN di Navigazione Srl, Moby
Spa, Toremar Spa and Forship Spa.
In the ordinance signed by the president of the Tuscan port authority
it should be noted that, with the exception of the company Toremar on the
which are borne by the public service obligations deriving from the
contract in place with the Tuscany Region, to the remaining carriers
the status of historical carrier will be recognized in the context of
a regulation on the allocation of slots for
the year 2027 if they guarantee a
at least 80% of the programming. The historicity of the vector is
a sort of right of first refusal recognized to the companies of
who have already carried out a maritime service of
line between Piombino and Elba, respecting the procedures and obligations
provided for by the Port Authority regulation, now being
update. The decision was taken with the aim of
protect citizens who use connection services with
the Island of Elba from sudden cancellations of scheduled races
by carriers.