Last year, Russian ports handled 884.5 million
tons of goods, with a decrease of -0.4% on 2024. The association
of Russian maritime commercial ports announced that in 2025 the
dry goods traffic alone amounted to 441.7 million
of tonnes (-0.2%), of which 202.9 million tonnes of coal
(+7.8%), 52.2 million tonnes of cereals (-31.1%), 54.0 million tonnes
million tons of containerized cargo (-2.7%), 45.9
million tonnes of mineral fertilisers (+8.0%), 23.0
million tonnes of ferrous metals (+20.8%), 15.9 million tonnes of
tonnes of minerals (+29.1%) and 8.3 million tonnes of
rolling stock (+3.0%). Liquid bulk traffic has
amounted to 442.8 million tonnes (-0.5%), including 274.9 million tonnes
million tonnes of crude oil (+2.8%), 121.1 million tonnes of crude oil
tons of refined petroleum products (-7.7%), 37.2 million
tonnes of liquefied natural gas (+2.5%) and 5.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas.
tons of food products (-11.4%).
In 2025, goods exported through Russian ports are
amounted to 696.6 million tonnes (-0.6%), those imported at
41.2 million tonnes (-3.9%), goods in transit were
equal to 71.5 million tonnes (+10.0%) and the traffic of
cabotage to 75.2 million tonnes (-5.0%).
Last year, the ports of the Arctic basin alone
handled a total of 87.1 million tons (-6.3%),
those of the Baltic basin 271.3 million tons (-0.6%),
ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin 265.4 million tons
(-3.9%), the ports of the Caspian basin 8.6 million tons
(-5.4%) and the ports of the Far East basin 252.1 million
tons (+6.6%).
The slight reduction in total freight traffic was
generated in the first half of 2025, while in the second half of 2025
Flow-driven growth was recorded in the first half of the year
of exports as well as the increase in the volumes handled by the
Russian ports in the Far East.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, global traffic
231.1 million tons, with an increase of about +6%
on the last quarter of the previous year. In the Goods segment
119.1 million tons (+10%) were handled, of
of which 51.2 million tonnes of coal (+17%), 20.1 million tonnes of coal
tonnes of cereals (+12%), 13.9 million tonnes of goods in
containers (-5%), 10.9 million tons of fertilizers
minerals (+6%), 5.6 million tons of ferrous metals (+14%),
4.4 million tonnes of minerals (+13%) and 2.2 million tonnes of
tons of rolling stock (+10%). Liquid bulk cargo totaled
112.0 million tonnes (+2%), including 70.0 million tonnes
tonnes of crude oil (+8%), 28.2 million tonnes of
refined petroleum products (-12%) and 11.2 million tonnes
of liquefied natural gas (+10%).
In the October-December quarter of 2025, traffic from
export was 184.3 million tons (+6%),
import of 10.3 million tons (-10%),
transit traffic of 15.4 million tonnes (+3%) and the
cabotage traffic of 21.1 million tons (+9%). The ports
Russians in the Arctic basin have moved a total of 22.0
million tons of goods (-6%), those of the Sea basin
Baltic Sea 67.4 million tons (+6%), the ports of the Sea of Azov-Mar
Black 72.2 million tons (+9%), the ports of the Sea basin
Caspian 2.9 million tons (+53%) and the ports of the Far
Orient 66.6 million tons (+10%).