In 2025, the number of dual-fuel ships used by liner carriers doubled
Currently, 74% of the order book consists of units of this type
Washington
February 3, 2026
The World Shipping Council (WSC), the association that represents
the world's leading shipping companies in the
containers, announced that in 2025 the number of dual-fuel ships
used by containerised ocean carriers has doubled
rising to 400 units at the end of the year compared to 218 in 2024.
In addition, the number of buildings of
dual-fuel container ships ordered from shipyards that have
reached 726 units, with an order book of ships
container and car rack, which is made up of 74%
dual-fuel vessels.
There are currently 1,126 double-capacity container ships and car carriers
fuel delivered or on order, an increase of +28%
compared to 2024. WSC highlighted that this represents more
of 50 billion dollars of liner shipping investments in
this type of new ships.
