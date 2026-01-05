ABB will build shore power plants in three container terminals at the Port of Rotterdam
They will be able to recharge up to 32 container ships at the same time
Rotterdam/Zurigo
January 5, 2026
Rotterdam Shorepower, a joint venture between the company
energy sector Eneco and the Port Authority of Rotterdam, has
awarded to the Swiss ABB the contract for the construction and construction of the
maintenance of shore power plants to be installed in three
deep-water terminal of the Dutch port in order to allow
ships at the quay to turn off their on-board engines and connect
to the shore power grid. These are the APM port terminals
Terminals Maasvlakte II, Hutchison Ports ECT Delta and Hutchison Ports
ECT Euromax which, overall, have a quay line of
eight kilometers that will be equipped with 35 connection points
with three separate shore power plants with a total capacity of
over 100 MVA. Electricity supply systems from
will be able to recharge up to 32 container ships
at the same time.
The start of the works, which will take place simultaneously in the three
terminal, is scheduled for the second half of the next
year with the aim of finishing them starting from the second semester
of 2028. The aim of the project is to reduce
emissions in the port of Rotterdam also significantly in the
FuelEU Maritime Regulation for the reduction of
carbon emissions in shipping. This policy
require all container and passenger ships to
gross tonnage greater than 5,000 tons to use
shore power or equivalent zero-emission technologies in
ports of the European Union starting from January 1, 2030.
