Last year, container traffic in the port of Valencia grew by +3.4%

The Port Authority of Valencia has announced that in 2025
the ports of Valencia, Sagunto and Gandía have handled a
traffic of 80,061,993 tons of goods, with a decrease of -0.8%
on the previous year. The only containerized traffic, which passes through
almost exclusively through the port of Valencia, it is
amounted to 5,662,661 TEUs, with an increase of +3.4% on 2024
and increases of +5.6% and +15.6% respectively in the
containers for export and import.
Also in 2025 the main trading partners of the system
port of Valencia were China followed by Italy and the United States
United. The largest increases in traffic volume during the year were
trade with China, Algeria and
France.