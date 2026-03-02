Independent journal on economy and transport policy
16:05 GMT+1
ACCIDENTS
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk were the first to have sniffed the air of trouble in the Middle East. A tanker sanctioned by the US was hit
On Friday, the two companies warned customers of changes to their services in the region. Four seafarers from the "Skylight" were injured
Amburgo/Copenaghen/Southampton/ Washington/Muscat
March 2, 2026
Shipping companies were caught unprepared
impact on maritime traffic transiting the
Middle East determined by the attacks launched on Saturday by the US and
Israel vs. Iran? From the response to the events of the main
maritime carriers and companies that operate or are directly
interested in maritime activities with the region
Middle Eastern, it seems so. If ship traffic in the
region, particularly on the route through the Red Sea,
was significantly reduced after the militiamen
Yemeni Houthis had begun to carry out attacks on ships
in transit on the route and had shown signs of recovery only
since last autumn when these attacks had ceased, in the
In recent weeks, repeated alarms for possible action
U.S. military against Iran had led to several
shipping companies to slow down, if not freeze, programs for
the return of their ships on the routes that pass through the strait
of Bab el-Mandeb and the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.
Surprised by the Israeli-American attacks, the ships still in use
in the region have largely been stopped or, where possible,
diverted to safer routes.
Relating only to the maritime transport segment of the
containers, not to be completely unprepared for a sudden
escalation of the crisis seems to have been only the companies
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk Line, cooperating under their vessel
sharing agreement Gemini Cooperation. Friday, briefcase
about before the start of the attacks on Iran, the two
companies have informed their customers of the decision to
change the routes of some ships used in their ME11 services,
linking India and the Middle East with the Mediterranean, and MECL,
connecting India and the Middle East with the East Coast of the United States
United. In the communication, they explained that they were "finding
unforeseen restrictions arising from a wider context
operating in the Red Sea region. After discussing with the
our security partners - specified Hapag-Lloyd and
Maersk - it is evident that these restrictions are making
It is difficult to avoid delays in transit in this area".
It is plausible to assume that these 'partners for the
security" were not unaware of the impending attacks
launched by the USA and Israel against Iran or, at least, by a
imminent worsening of the crisis. It is possible that these have
other companies also informed about possible risks
which, perhaps, have decided not to
change their schedules or, if they did, they didn't give any
news to their customers. To inform customers, however,
Just before the start of the attacks, it was Saturday
the Israeli ZIM with an unusually important communication to customers
showing the time of publication. The time indicated on the ad
of the Haifa company is 5:43 in the press release versions
in the various languages published on the company's website,
that is, an hour and a half before the start of the attacks against
Iran, with the exception of the English-language announcement indicating that
time 3:30.
That for ships the situation in the region is alarming
becoming very risky as revealed by the information released
yesterday evening by the British United Kingdom Maritime Trade
Operations (UKMTO) on several attacks on ships that took place in the area
of the Strait of Hormuz. One of these, the most serious, is
was conducted against the chemical-product tanker Skylight. The
Oman's Maritime Security Center said that "the
oil tanker, flying the flag of the Republic of Palau, is
was hit five nautical miles north of the port of Khasab,
in Musandam Governorate. All 20 crew members
were evacuated, including 15 Indian nationals and five nationals
Iranians. Initial reports indicate that
Four crew members suffered injuries of various
severity and were transferred to receive medical treatment
necessary". In addition, the Omani center communicated that "the
rescue operations were carried out in coordination with
various military, security and civilian agencies, demonstrating
national readiness to respond to maritime accidents".
Replying to the note from the Maritime Security Center, the Register
Palau Naval Headquarters specified that the Skylight was
removed from the Palau Naval Register last January "in
compliance with established compliance procedures
from the Registry and applicable regulatory requirements. At the moment
of the reported incident - highlighted the Palau organization
- the ship was not registered with the Palau Naval Registry".
The Skylight, owned by the Emirati Sea
Force Inc, is operated by the UAE's Red Sea Ship
Management. Both the ship and the ship management company
are affected by US sanctions against Iran. On the 18th
In December, in fact, the US Treasury Department announced
that Egyptian maritime entrepreneur Hatem Elsaid Farid Ibrahim
Sakr owns and operates several companies, including Red Sea
Ship Management LLC and High Seas Petroleum LLC based in the Emirates
United Arab Islands, with the last formerly known as Petrofleet
Energy Trading LLC, which took care of the transport of large
quantity of Iranian petroleum products in the region of
Persian Gulf, also in coordination with Sahara Thunder, a
associated with the Iranian Ministry of Defense and the
logistics of the Iranian armed forces. The U.S. Department of Transportation
specified that Red Sea Ship Management manages and operates the
Palau Skylight flagged oil tankers, Khadiga
and Intan Premier, each of which transported products
Iranian oil such as naphtha, bitumen and fuel oil. Second
what was reported by the Department, Skylight,
formerly known as Al Moustafa, it was
acquired by Sakr in June 2023 and, immediately after the acquisition, is
used for a ship-to-ship transfer of condensate
in the interest of Sahara Thunder.
Referring to the attack on Skylight, the secretary
General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio
Dominguez, said he was "deeply concerned about the
reports that several seafarers were injured in
attacks on merchant ships. No attacks against seafarers
civilian ships - he underlined - has never been
justified. These crews are simply doing their job
work and must be protected from the effects of
broader geopolitics. Freedom of navigation is
a fundamental principle of international maritime law, and
it must be respected by all parties, without exception."
"I am carefully monitoring the situation - he said
continued Dominguez - and I urge all shipping companies to
exercise extreme caution. Where possible, ships should
avoid transiting through the affected region until the
conditions will not improve. I also invite all parties
interested in remaining vigilant against disinformation and
rely exclusively on verified and authoritative sources when
they make decisions regarding navigation. My thought is
addressed to injured seafarers and their families. Their safety
and their well-being are our top priority and the IMO
continue to work closely with Member States
and partners to support safe navigation and to support the
principle that civil seafarers must never be
damaged".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher