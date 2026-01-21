Contargo acquires 50% of Cargo-Center-Graz Logistik

The German intermodal operator Contargo has acquired, with
effect from last January 1st, 50% of the capital
Cargo-Center-Graz Logistik GmbH (CCGL), the company that
operates the Austrian intermodal terminal and logistics hub
Cargo-Center-Graz which was opened in 2004
(
of 6
September
2003 and 2
April
2004). The transaction provides for the doubling of the capital
CCGL which will rise to 70 thousand euros, capital increase
which will be signed by Contargo Beteiligungs GmbH which
will become an equal shareholder of Cargo-Center-Graz
Betriebsgesellschaft m.b.H. & Co KG, previously sole
owner of CCGL.
With the operation, Contargo expands its intermodal network
connections with the Adriatic ports of Koper and Rijeka, while
expects that the intermodal terminal in Graz will be completed by the end of this year
connected to the Contargo railway service network.