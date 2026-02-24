Forty-five European transport associations,
with the notable exception of the European Shipowners' Association
ECSA, strongly urged EU Member States to
strengthen European funding for transport under the
future budget of the European Union. In particular, they invited
to increase the budget of the future Connecting Facility
Europe (CEF) to at least €100 billion.
In an open letter to EU Member States, the associations
stressed that the European transport sector continues to
Faced with underfunding and financial shortages, and
specifying that high value-added transport projects for
the company does not always generate financial returns
necessary to cover investments, highlighted that the funds
are needed to support those projects that are crucial for the
achievement of European strategic objectives, but which could
have significant financial shortfalls. In addition, they have
remarked that European funding also acts as a catalyst
to attract additional funding from the private sector
and from the state one.
The associations noted that if the Mechanism for
Connecting Europe has proven to be a crucial and
to support and prioritise
high value-added investments, however, has been
weakened by a very high number of applications to join
in the face of an insufficient budget. Therefore, organisations that
European transport sector have called on the
Member States and the European Commission to reverse this trend
the continued underfunding of the sector and setting targets
high.