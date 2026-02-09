Hapag-Lloyd expects to close fiscal year 2025 with a -61% decline in operating profit
Record loads transported by the fleet up by +8%
Amburgo
February 9, 2026
Germany's Hapag-Lloyd expects to close the annual financial year
2025 with revenues of approximately 18.6 billion euros, with a decrease in
higher than -2% compared to the previous year, and with values of
EBITDA and operating profit of
to 3.2 billion and 1.0 billion, with decreases in
-31% and -61% on 2024. This compared to an increase of +8%
approximately of the containerized loads transported by the fleet of the
company which amounted to a record share of 13.5 million
of TEU. The reduction in turnover was in fact
determined by the -7.8% decrease in the average value of freight rates
which in 2025 amounted to 1,376 dollars/TEU,
Hapag-Lloyd specified that the 2025 financial year was
also burdened by higher costs due to the continuation
of the use of the route around the Cape of Good Hope instead
of the one that passes through the Suez Canal and the related expenses
the launch of the vessel sharing maritime service network
agreement called Gemini Cooperation that the German company has
formed together with the Danish Maersk Line
(
of 17
January 2024).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, revenues amounted to
about 4.3 billion euros, with a contraction of -15% on the
corresponding period of the previous year. The operating margin
gross income was €700 million (-48%) and operating profit at
100 million (-87%). In the period October-December of 2025, the fleet
transported 3.3 million TEUs compared to 3.1 million in the
same period in 2024 and the average value of freight rates is
result of 1,310 dollars/TEU (-16.2%).
