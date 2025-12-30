FS Logistix is the first in Europe to certify the carbon footprint for freight transport

FS Logistix, the company of the Ferrovie dello Stato group
A company specializing in freight transport and integrated logistics, it is
the first in Europe to have obtained ISO 14067 certification
for the service carbon footprint on the entire logistics chain.
The certification, obtained by the SGS ICS Italia body, represents
An innovative and reliable instrument for continuous measurement
emissions, which can be fully integrated into operational and
strategic policies, in particular those subject to
ESG reporting requirements. The analysis, conducted in
collaboration with Renovit and in compliance with the standards
international ISO 14067, PCR 2023:06 "Transport
services" and ISO 14083, covered the entire supply chain of
value of transport: from train manoeuvres, from transport on
road and sea freight up to the movement of goods in the hubs
logistics.
Highlighting that the results confirm rail transport
as the mode with the lowest emission impact, in line with the
main scientific evidence, Sabrina De Filippis,
CEO of FS Logistix, stressed that "being
the first in Europe to certify the carbon footprint on the entire
logistics chain is not just a technical recognition, but a
A strong signal of our strategic vision. We want to offer
our customers - he added - objective, reliable and
certificates to accurately assess emissions and
responsible. This allows us to support the transition to
low-emission logistics, promoting sustainable and
creating shared value along the entire supply chain".