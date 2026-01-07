Medlog buys the intermodal Seaway's business of Australia

Medlog Oceania, an Australian agency that belongs to the company
logistics Medlog of the Mediterranean Shipping group
Company (MSC), has signed an agreement to buy the
of the Australian Seaway in the intermodal sector, an understanding that
includes operations in the sea and air freight sector
and the maritime agency activities carried out by the Seaway.
Announcing the sale today, Seaway's Chief Executive Officer,
Craig McElvaney, explained that the board of directors
of the company believes that intermodal activities
of the company have reached a stage where the next period
growth will be best supported by an organization
with the scale, resources, and infrastructure needed to
invest and further expand the business.
The acquisition is expected to be increased to
by the first quarter of this year.