PPC denounces the contradictory nature of the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice of Panama with respect to the current legal framework

The resolution of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Republic of
Panama declaring the unconstitutionality of Law No. 5 of the
16 January 1997 'is contradictory with respect to the
legal system in force". This was reported by the Panama Ports Company
(PPC), the terminal operator of the CK Hutchison group of
Hong Kong, commenting on the pronouncement of the past few hours of the
Panamanian judicial body on the law that - he recalled
PPC - "approved the contract that formed the basis
of PPC operations in the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal to
almost three decades"
(
of 30
January
2026). The Chinese group company has
denounced, moreover, that "this is the latest development of
a Panamanian state campaign that impacted PPC and
on its investor for over a year, including a number of
surprise actions against the concession and against PPC".
The terminal operator company pointed out that "in
Over 28 years in business PPC and its investor have
invested over $1.8 billion in infrastructure,
technology and human development, a figure far higher than
that of any other port operator in the country. These
investments have generated thousands of direct jobs and
and have been instrumental in establishing Panama as a hub
globally recognised port and logistics sector, attracting
world's leading shipping companies and generating an impact
positive for the entire nation. PPC's concession contract -
underlined the company - was the result of a
transparent international tender procedure. Since then, PPC has
complied with its contractual and legal obligations, including
audits conducted by the State, always acting with the utmost transparency
and full willingness to collaborate".
Reiterating the legal groundlessness of the Court's ruling
Supreme Court of Justice, Panama Ports Company specified that this
measure "jeopardizes not only PPC and its
contract, but also the well-being and stability of thousands
of Panamanian families who depend directly and indirectly
port activities, as well as the rule of law and
legal certainty in the country. The sentence is
diametrically opposed to previous decisions issued by the Court
Supreme regarding contracts similar to PPC's. The campaign
of the Panamanian state against its own legal framework and
contractual liability, as well as against a dealer and investor
- continues PPC's recrimination - continues to undermine the
reputation of Panama as a reliable jurisdiction and its
position as a globally competitive logistics center. The
institutional and legal stability and respect for the
are fundamental pillars for sustainable development and
the rule of law".
Reiterating his commitment "in the
Panama, its workers, the communities of
Balboa e Colón and all stakeholders", the company
terminalist announced its intention to fully assert its
rights, "including recourse to legal proceedings
national and international ones".