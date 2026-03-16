Freewheels; The government has betrayed its promise on excise duties on fuels

"While oil is close to $105 a barrel due to
international tensions and traffic risks in the
Strait of Hormuz, the government continues to take no
provision on excise duties on fuels. A situation
frankly unacceptable". This was denounced by Cinzia Franchini,
president of Ruote Libere, an association that represents the
hauliers. "During the 2022 election campaign -
recalled Franchini - Giorgia Meloni had promised the cut
of excise duties on fuels, accusing previous governments of making
on the skin of those who work. Today, however, those promises
they have remained a dead letter. Excise duties have not been reduced and the
Temporary cut introduced by the previous government is not
been renewed".
According to Ruote Libere, the tax dynamics on fuels is
evident. "Between excise duties and VAT - Franchini pointed out - the
State collects over 100 million euros every day from the sale of
petrol and diesel. It is therefore clear that the more the price
of fuels increases, the more tax revenue also grows".
Added to this is the recent realignment of excise duties: "from
1 January 2026, with the so-called fiscal realignment -
explained the president of Ruote Libere - the excise duty on diesel is
has been increased to 672.9 euros per thousand liters. A further increase
of the tax burden on the very fuel that feeds the
freight transport'.
"The truth - said Franchini - is that
hauliers are incurring increasingly high costs
while the state continues to collect. But without the transport
On the road, the Italian economy comes to a standstill. Continue to treat the
industry as a tax ATM is simply
irresponsible".
Ruote Libere has urged immediate and concrete interventions to
to resolve the situation, starting from two measures that the association
considers that the following can be implemented immediately: the immediate reduction of
excise duties on diesel, at least to compensate for the increase introduced with
the January 2026 tax realignment; the introduction of a
automatic fuel tax reduction mechanism
when the price of oil exceeds certain thresholds, to avoid
that every international crisis automatically turns into a
increase in costs for transport and for the entire economy.
"The government," Franchini concluded, "must decide from what
part: if on the side of those who work and keep the
logistics of the country or on the side of a tax system that
continues to cash in on diesel. The State collects over 100
million euros a day from fuels: a part of these
resources must immediately return to those who keep the economy of the
country".