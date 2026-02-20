Slight growth in freight traffic in the port of Ancona in 2025

Last year the port of Ancona handled a traffic
of goods by over 9.6 million tonnes, with a growth of
+2% about 2024. The Port System Authority of the Sea
Adriatico Centrale has announced that the traffic of goods alone
solid plants, with 5.6 million tonnes, recorded growth
+3% supported in particular by general cargo and
bulk as well as containerized goods. Goods only
containerized ships embarked and disembarked in the port of Ancona
reached 1,163,597 tons (+8) with a handling of
containers equal to 154,868 TEUs (+2%). Non-unitized goods,
including general cargo and dry bulk, amounted to approximately
475 thousand tons (50%). In addition, the port authority announced that
in 2025 there was a slight contraction in traffic
goods on ferries (-2%) and heavy vehicles in transit (-1%),
given that, however, - specified the Port Authority - it must be linked to the
temporary suspension of a ferry line between Ancona and Split
for part of the year, while the volumes relating to the lines with the
Greece and Albania have not experienced any particular fluctuations.
Finally, last year the handling of liquid bulk at
the Falconara Marittima oil plant has
kept in line with 2024, exceeding four million
tons, with a significant increase in petroleum products
refined (+14%).
In the passenger sector, in 2025 the port of Ancona
totalled 817,627 transits (-12%), of which 739,399 passengers of the
ferries (-10%) and 78,228 cruise passengers (-25%).
With regard to all port ports administered by the Port Authority
of the Central Adriatic, 2025 ended with a traffic
of 11,418,101 tons of goods (+1%). The traffic in the port of Ortona is
state of 1.3 million tons (+2%) and in that of Vasto of
about 441 thousand tons (-10%). At the port of Ortona the traffic of
passenger was 14,400 units (+26%).