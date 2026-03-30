UNIPORT calls for the acceleration of the completion of the works in the port of Naples
Legora de Feo: I hope that the Campania Region will repeal as soon as possible its taxation on the state canons
Roma
March 30, 2026
On the occasion of the meeting in Naples of own board and of a meeting promoted from the association, in the presence of the president of the IX commission of the Chamber Salvatore Deidda and of the institutions of the harbour marine cluster, the National Union Harbour Companies (UNIPORT) has evidenced the necessity to accelerate the completion of the works in the port of Naples, unlocking the yards, accelerating the procedures and giving certainty on the times of completion of the works, not to lose the opportunities of development.
"It is over - said the president of UNIPORT, Pasquale Legora de Feo - the time of renewals: the port of Naples can no longer afford to stay still. It should be done soon, to overcome the persistent internal conflicts and to accelerate the completion of the works already started in order not to disperse the public and private resources invested and to fully grasp the prospects of development. To date more than 200 million public funds have been spent and at least as many will have to be invested in private".
During the meeting, the main infrastructure operations already completed were made, such as the refurbishment of the dam and the new maritime station in Molo Beverello and especially those in Italy: from the completion of the Levant dam, fundamental for security and operationality, to the development of the East Darsena, strategic for the reorganization of the traffics; until the approval of the new Portuale Town development plan, to today still waiting for the improvement of the procedure of Evaluation of the Environmental Impact, and to the realization of the necessary road and railway connections. UNIPORT has remembered that these works have been expected for years and today supported also by the resources of the PNRR, but that they need a decided change of step on the authorisation and realization front.
"We speak in some cases - it has observed Legora de Feo - of interventions planned for more than twenty years that can finally become reality, to benefit of the entire harbour community as it is a work of which obviously will enjoy all the productive categories (terminal ro/ro pax, various goods, shipbuilding, etc.), thanks to an extension of the available spaces. But we need certain times and concrete collaboration between enterprises and public administration; only so will it be possible to generate development, occupation and value for the territory".
To the president of the IX Commission of the Chamber is manifested the appreciation for the engagement and the attention that the Parliament and the Commission Transports of the Chamber, in particular, place in the harbour field, that they have brought to the approval of different measures, between which in last the exemption from the obligation of individual insurance compulsory for the means that operate in within (not only) port and the extension to 2027 of the so-called "good harbour". On the contrary, UNIPORT has evidenced a painful note constituted by the taxation of the Campania Region on the state canons that in many cases reaches up to 25%. "As operator of the port of Naples, to the pairs of all the colleagues of Campania - Legora de Feo has asserted - hope that the Region repeal as before the law that has previewed the payment of the tax also for the concessions released from the Authority of Harbour System, in order not to perpetrate a situation of competitive disadvantage of the operators of the Campania ports. As president of UNIPORT, I think it would be appropriate that, at least for the terminalistic concessions issued by the AdSP, the state legislator excludes its applicability or at least, provides a limit to the measure, in order to prevent the risk of alterations of the level playing field between enterprises operating in ports of different regions. The fate and development of the port of Naples cannot be conditioned by the instances or sockets of a few to disadvantage of the many: if we want to change really step, all the actors of the system must collaborate and make a contribution to the general development of the port and its economy, and we must also be close to national politics, today represented by President Deidda".
Referring, finally, to the reform in course of the harbour order, the president of UNIPORT has restated the availability of the association to a deepened comparison between representatives of the operators, political decision-maker and institutions in order to become to a text of reform that effectively allows to overcome and solve the problematic aspects or doubts of the current legislation.
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