In the first quarter of this year, Global Ports Holding's cruise terminals recorded record traffic

In the first quarter of this year, the port terminals of the
Global Ports Holding (GPH) recorded record traffic of
4.96 million cruise passengers, with an increase of +17.7% on the previous year.
same period as 2025. The new quarterly historical peak is
generated by the new traffic record moved by the
GPH cruise terminal in the Americas which amounted to
3.50 million passengers (+19.8%). Traffic is also growing
in other world regions, with terminals in the Mediterranean
and in the Atlantic that handled 1.26 million
passengers (+13.0%), with those in the central Mediterranean, North
Europe and North Africa which totaled 162 thousand passengers
(+8.6%) and terminal traffic in the Eastern Mediterranean and
in the Adriatic which was 35 thousand passengers (+26.9%).
The increase in quarterly passenger traffic has
also contributed by the addition during the quarter to the portfolio
of the Seville and Acapulco cruise terminals group, with the
stipulation of long-term concession contracts, and the entry into
function of Europe's largest cruise terminal in the port
of Las Palmas.
In the first quarter of this year, the division's revenues
of the Turkish group Global Investment Holdings (GIH),
established by the subsidiary Global Ports Holding, amounted to
72.2 million dollars, up +42%, while the value of the
EBITDA increased by +46% to
44.4 million.