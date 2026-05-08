With the latest version of the bill on ports, the task of finding resources for the Ports of Italy is offloaded to the Port Authorities

"The much-heralded reform of the port system, which
The government continues to present as a historic turning point for the
Italian port system, is proving to be a constructed operation
on fragile foundations. We are looking at the new text after the changes
approved on 22 December and we will continue to
deepen its contents, but elements are already emerging that
highlight the inconsistency". This was stated by the vice president
of the Democratic Party group in the Chamber, Valentina Ghio,
referring to the differences between the version of the drawing scheme
of the Port Governance Law approved at the end of 2025 by the Government
and the one authorized to be presented to the Chambers by the Quirinale
(
of 7
May
2026).
"The most obvious contradiction - explained Ghio
- concerns the capital of the new Porti d'Italia Spa: on paper
increasingly broad and
strategic investments, but today the planned capital increases from 500 million to 10 million
million euros. A drastic reduction to say the least, which came after the
Protests by the territories and the port cluster against the theft
of resources essential for investments and operations
local areas. If the new company really has to carry out the
tasks envisaged by the reform, and not turn into a simple
political container and armchair factory - noted the representative
of the PD - will inevitably need substantial resources.
The government, however, tries to get around the problem by dumping the
economic weight on the territories, entrusting the Conference of
presidents of the Port System Authorities the task of
stipulate agreements, and therefore also to find the resources
necessary for the functioning of society. Basically, after
having formally reduced the capital to appease the protests,
risks taking funds away from the ports anyway by turning the omelette
to the presidents. An opaque mechanism that shifts responsibility
policies and financial policies on Port Authorities,
risk of investments, maintenance and development of individual airports".
"We are facing - concluded Ghio - yet another reform
announced in triumphalist tones but without a real
economic sustainability and without a clear vision of the
Relationship between national governance and territorial autonomy
port workers. The real risk is to produce new
confusion, additional bureaucracy and administrative overlaps,
exactly the opposite of the simplifications announced. Stay
moreover, in the background a progressive emptying of functions and
of the autonomy of the Port System Authorities, with a
increasingly marginal role for Regions and cities
port workers. We will continue to analyze the text and verify it in the
detail all the consequences, but the first impact already highlights
uncertainty, confusion and a profound lack of clarity
on the actual sustainability of the regulatory system".