Dominguez (IMO) urges states to coordinate to address the Hormuz maritime crisis

"Non-coordinated responses are no longer sufficient to solve this crisis". It has evidenced the general secretary of the International Maritime Organization, Arsenio Dominguez, referring to the block of the marine traffic in the Strait of Hormuz because of the conflict in the Middle East that has blocked about 20,000 marine in the Persian Gulf. "What is urgently needed - Dominguez has explained - is a diplomatic commitment, practical and neutral solutions and a coordinated international action. The IMO is promoting a maritime evacuation framework based on the cooperation of the coastal States, on security guarantees and operational coordination, with the clear objective of freeing the blocked ships, to allow the rotation of the crews in safety and to prevent an environmental disaster".
Since the beginning of the conflict, on February 28, 21 attacks against merchant ships occurred in the area that caused the death of ten seamen and the serious wounding of many others. Approximately 20,000 civilian seafarers remain on board ships in the Persian Gulf, taking stocks with exhaustion, fatigue and severe psychological stress.