In the fourth quarter of 2025, Eurokai's port terminals handled 3.6 million containers (+10.5%)
Growth of +18.5% in Germany. Drop of -3.7% in Italy
Amburgo
April 29, 2026
In the last quarter of 2025, container traffic in the
port terminals belonging to the German Eurokai group has
double-digit increase again despite the decline
-3.7% in volumes handled by Italian terminals, which was
was largely filled by the +18.5% growth in traffic in the
German terminals. In the period, total traffic was
equal to 3.60 million TEUs, up +10.5% on the fourth quarter
quarter of 2024.
In particular, in Germany, where Eurokai mainly operates
through the 50:50 Eurogate joint venture with its compatriot BLG,
a total of 2.24 million TEUs were handled, volume
which represents an increase of +18.5% and the new record for this
time of year. In the port of Bremerhaven alone,
1.26 million TEUs handled (+11.0%), in Hamburg
592 thousand TEUs (+20.4%) and 387 thousand in the port of Wilhelmshaven
TEU (+46.9%).
In Italy, where the German group operates through the
subsidiary Contship Italia, traffic amounted to
426 thousand TEUs (-3.7%), of which 262 thousand TEUs handled in the port of
La Spezia, where volumes fell by -14.3%, 114 thousand TEUs
handled in the port of Salerno (+20.3%) and 51 thousand TEUs in the port of Salerno
Ravenna (+18.5%).
In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2025, total traffic
by the group in the Moroccan port of Tanger Med was equal to
810 thousand TEUs (-0.1%) and that handled in the Cypriot port of
Limassol at 126 thousand TEUs (+9.8%).
In the whole of 2025, total traffic stood at
14.04 million TEUs, an increase of +13.4% year-on-year
previous. In Germany alone, traffic reached the
Record of 8.75 million TEUs (+20.7%), with 4.94 million TEUs
handled in the port of Bremerhaven (+10.3%), 2.34 million TEUs
in the port of Hamburg (+21.7%) and a record volume of 1.47 million
TEU in the port of Wilhelmshaven (+74.0%).
Last year in Italy the traffic was 1.72
million TEUs (+3.5%), with a record traffic of 416 thousand TEUs
Salerno (+16.2%), 1.10 million TEUs in La Spezia (-2.0%) and 199 thousand
TEU in Ravenna (+12.7%).
Record annual traffic was also handled in Tanger
Med and Limassol, which were respectively equal to 3.08
million TEUs (+1.6%) and 494 thousand TEUs (+10.8%).
Eurokai closed the 2025 financial year with revenues of
279.2 million euros (+10.7%). Operating profit was
€62.6 million (+26.1%) and net profit of €90.1 million (+2.4%).
With regard to the financial results achieved by
Contship Italia, the company's financial director, Tommaso
Ferrario, announced that, "at a consolidated level, the
operating result recorded an increase of +16.7%».
Contship's maritime segment, led by La Spezia Container
Terminal (LSCT), recorded an overall growth in revenues,
result - the company specified - that "was
achieved despite some discontinuity factors, in
the temporary closure of one of the two quays of the
Fornelli pier for safety interventions and redesign
of the routes deriving from the new arrangements of maritime alliances
which will come into force in 2025". The companies of the
intermodal segment - Sogemar, Hannibal, Oceanogate, Rail Hub
Milan and driveMybox - have recorded the fifth consecutive year of
operational growth.
Contship has announced that in 2025 there has also been a
employment growth that has led the Group's employees to
1,150 units, up thanks to 196 new hires,
which also includes the integration of the 96 resources of the STS group
acquired in the middle of last year.
With regard to future prospects, the CEO
of Contship, Matthieu Gasselin, pointed out that "the start of the
of the operations of the new terminal in Damietta and the departure of the
expansion works of the La Spezia terminal planned for the
second half of the year, combined with investments in the
are the main drivers of development and
creation of value for the group. At the same time," he added
We continue to explore new opportunities for growth
consistent with our long-term vision, to strengthen
further positioning in strategic sectors".
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher