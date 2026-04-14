While the outcome of the lockdown of the whole of the
maritime traffic in and out of Iranian ports, which is
was announced by the United States Central Command on directive
of US President Donald Trump and which should be in place
since yesterday afternoon
(
of 13
April
2026), a US-sanctioned tanker
crossed the Strait of Hormuz. It is necessary to specify
whereas, contrary to what has been claimed by many media outlets
international blockade, the blockade of Iranian ports decided by Trump will not
includes the route that crosses the Strait of Hormuz with the exception of
for ships that are coming from and bound for Iranian ports.
The tanker in question is the Rich Starry
, a ship of over
35 thousand tons deadweight that is owned
Shanghai Xuanrun Shipping Co., Shanghai company
Chinese which is included in the list of entities
sanctioned drawn up by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the
U.S. Department of the Treasury. According to reports from the
ship traffic tracking platforms, the Rich Starry
was from Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates, and is
direct to China.