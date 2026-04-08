Over 600 irregular workers discovered in the logistics sector

The financiers of the Provincial Command of Rome, in collaboration with
with INPS officials, they completed a complex
inspection activity against an active company
in the distribution and logistics sector that has allowed
to identify a widespread and systematic use of irregular work
which involved over 600 workers. The operation, conducted by the
Fiamme Gialle of the Fiumicino Company, made it possible to ascertain
tax evasion of more than four million euros,
the result of a mechanism aimed at reducing social security costs and
through the circumvention of labour law rules.
The investigations revealed that the company stipulated with
the majority of workers have collaboration contracts
(Co.Co.Co.) which, in fact, masked
real subordinate employment relationships.
Through the acquisition of statements from workers
employed in the various local units scattered throughout Italy,
It was ascertained that the employees were subject to strict constraints of
a constant heterodirection of services and even
technological monitoring through geolocation devices
GPS. This control system was used to measure
workers' efficiency, while denying them guarantees
contractual provisions for standard employees.
In addition to serious contractual distortions, controls have
highlighted formal irregularities in the keeping of the Single Book
of Labour, leading to the report of the legal representative
to the National Labour Inspectorate for the imposition of
penalties provided. The total amount recovered, including
unpaid contributions, administrative penalties and interest, amounts to
to about four million euros.
Thanks to the inspection activity, the employment relationship of
over 600 people will now be retrained, ensuring
finally the application of the national collective agreement of
reference and access to all welfare protections and
social security previously denied.