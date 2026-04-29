Fermi, rail cargo is in a borderline condition and needs support policies

Today the rail freight transport system in Italy
is in a borderline condition. This was highlighted by the association
On the occasion of today's meeting of members,
held in Rome, during which it was noted
of the further strengthening of the organization that in the first
four months of 2026 recorded the participation of another eight
rail cargo operators.
Anticipating some data from the fourth edition of the Report
Annual Fermi Meeting, which will be presented on 20 May
at the CNEL, the association explained that from these data
highly critical elements emerge, caused by the
railway interruptions necessary for the implementation of the works
provided for by the PNRR, and which, despite the commitment of companies
infrastructure manager in ensuring
continuity and efficiency of the service, the system is located
today in a borderline condition. This," Fermerci specified, "is
also demonstrated by all the indicators that emerged from the study that
report a widespread reduction in traffic. To engrave
further contributes to an already fragile balance
international context, with the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz that
fuels strong uncertainties on the energy front, raising fears of the
risk of a new critical phase similar to the one experienced in 2022.
Fermerci noted that, in this scenario, the sector
continues to await concrete answers on key measures to
competitiveness, starting with the "loco e carri" decree,
stopped for two years now. And this - denounced the association -
despite the resources initially provided for the renewal of the
rolling stock have subsequently been zeroed. A theme -
observed Fermerci - which is even more relevant
in the light of the Multiannual Strategy Paper on Mobility
(Government Act No. 397), currently under examination
which recalls the importance of incentives and
support for businesses, including investments in equipment
rolling stock.
"The plan presented by the Ministry of Infrastructure -
commented the president of Fermerci, Clemente Carta - contains
principles that can be shared but, in fact, in the face of these guidelines, the
Concrete measures are still insufficient. Net of the recent
regulatory interventions, incentives for railway manoeuvring in ports and
A small allocation on the Ferrobonus, there is a lack of interventions
adequate structural structures".
Ferrci then reiterated the need for a
decisive strengthening of transport support policies
rail freight, considered a strategic asset for the
competitiveness of the production system and to achieve
of the country's environmental objectives.