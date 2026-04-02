Confitarma and Assarmatori, with the crisis are at risk the marine connections with the islands

Confitarma and Armatori associations have launched an alarm for the increase in the cost of fuels caused by the serious crisis in place that could have a particularly significant impact on the regular marine services for passengers and goods, on the national routes and on the connections to and from the major and minor islands, that is - they have found - an industrial segment already strongly exposed, also because of the introduction and progressive strengthening of the European environmental policies, to the point that, in the absence of corrective interventions
In the light of this, and in view of the Council of Ministers of tomorrow in which a new decree-law Carburanti will be discussed in order to cope with the relapses resulting from the situation coming to create in the Persian Gulf, Assarmatori and Confitarma have proposed to the vice minister of Infrastructures and the Transports, Edoardo Rixi, and to the minister for Civil Protection and the Policies of the Sea, Nello Musumeci, to preview an extraordinary contribution for the companies,
"The marine transport - they have emphasized Stefano Messina, president of Assarmatori, and Mario Zanetti, president of Confitarma - plays an indispensable role in the territorial continuity and more generally in the Italian economy. An industrial segment that has been excluded from the first emergency measures launched to cope with the recovery of fuels, but that now, in order to continue to guarantee the services, it must be considered equal to the others, ensuring conditions of consistency between modes of transport in a particularly delicate economic phase. We turn - they added Messina and Zanetti remembering the importance of the marine sector several times rimarcato from the same executive - to a government that has been able to put the Blue Economy at the center of its agenda so that you listen to the voice of the field and know how to put in the field the necessary initiatives in order to guarantee its operational continuity".