First order from abroad to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries for the construction of an icebreaker

South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries has
awarded the first order from abroad for the realization of a
icebreaker. Swedish Maritime's order
Administration (SMA) expects a construction value of 348.9
million dollars with delivery in 2029. The Asian company has
stressed that this is an order of great importance in terms of
what was obtained in the context of a tender in which they
Shipyards with significant experience in the segment
icebreakers including those in Finland and Norway.
The ship, with a displacement of about 15,000 tons, will be
126 meters long, will be equipped with electric propulsion and,
being able to sail in waters with the presence of ice of the thickness
between one and 1.2 meters, it will be Polar Class 4 certified.
In addition, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries highlighted that the order
from Sweden is also important in terms of the market
since last year the US passed a law
to significantly increase the budget for the construction of
icebreakers that will be raised to about nine billion
dollars, as well as the Icebreaker Collaboration agreement
Effort signed in 2024 between the United States, Canada and Finland which
the goal of building 70 to 90 icebreakers in the next few
ten years.