Iran reassures Manila about the safe transit of Philippine ships and seafarers through Hormuz

Theresa P. Lazaro, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic
of the Philippines, announced that he had a conversation today
telephone with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas
Araghchi, who gave assurances that Iran
will allow safe and rapid transit through the Strait
of Hormuz to ships flying the Philippine flag and to all
Filipino seafarers. Lazaro stressed that this development
is of vital importance for the Philippines, as
not only will it ensure the safety of Filipino seafarers who
operate in the area, but will also help to ensure the
energy security, given that the Philippines imports the
most of their energy needs from the Middle East.