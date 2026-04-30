Record quarterly cargo traffic in Albanian ports

In the first quarter of this year, almost 2.3 million tons were handled (+38.8%)
Tirana
April 30, 2026
In the first three months of 2026, Albanian ports handled
a record traffic of a total of 2.28 million tons
of goods, with a strong increase of +38.8% over the same period
of last year, of which 2.17 million tons handled by the
only the port of Durres (+39.9%).
Quarterly passenger traffic amounted to
119 thousand people (+10.2%).
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