Three European tenders for the assignment of public maritime transport services with Sardinia are underway

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has called for three
European tenders for the awarding of public service concessions
maritime transport of passengers, vehicles and goods with the Region
Sardinia is one of the largest islands, with public service obligations
for maritime territorial continuity. The procedures, the
which is expected to last nine months from the publication of the
tender, concern the Genoa-Porto Torres maritime routes,
Naples-Cagliari-Palermo and Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari.
The concessions will have a duration of 60 months, extendable by
a further 36 months. Bids must be sent within hours
14.00 on July 1st.
For the Genoa-Porto Torres line, the starting price of the
concession for the public service, net of revenues from
traffic, is about 34.3 million euros, for the
Napoli-Cagliari-Palermo is about 39.1 million euros and for
the Civitavecchia-Arbatax-Cagliari line is about 45.9
million euros.