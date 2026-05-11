In the first quarter of 2026, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +0.8%
The growth was determined by the entry into operation of the regasification terminal
Ravenna
May 11, 2026
Last March, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna was
remained stable having amounted to 2.66 million tons as follows:
as in March 2025. In the miscellaneous goods sector alone,
676 thousand tons of conventional goods handled (+12.6%),
207 thousand tons of goods in containers (-17.8%) and 164 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+16.6%). Dry bulk cargo totaled
1.05 million tons (-16.3%) and liquid 418 thousand
tons of petroleum products (+70.7%) and 149 thousand tons of
other loads (-14.5%).
The traffic handled by the
port of call Ravenna in the first three months of 2026 which is
was equal to 6.71 million tons, with a slight increase in
+0.8% on the same period of last year. The sign
percentage was determined by the increase in the
+24.8% of liquid bulk cargo to 1.45 million
tons, and in particular by the 565 thousand tons of products
gaseous, liquefied or compressed petroleum and natural gas, with a
strong increase of +288.8% determined by the entry into operation of a
year ago of the Ravenna regasification terminal; in addition,
505 thousand tons of refined petroleum products handled
(+1.1%), 133 thousand tons of chemicals (-38.7%), 19 thousand tons of
crude oil (-28.0%) and 230 thousand tons of other bulk cargo
liquid (-16.2%). Dry bulk cargo, with a total of 2.93 million
of tonnes, recorded a decrease of -0.7%, which was
the result of the handling of 1.08 million tons of
minerals and building materials (+1.4%), 781 thousand tons of
cereals (-1.3%), 426 thousand tons of food products, animal feed
and oilseeds (-15.0%), 38 thousand tons of metallurgical products
(-28.0%), 32 thousand tons of coal (-42.4%), 24 thousand tons
of chemical products (+34.5%) and 550 thousand tons of other bulk cargo
dry (+17.8%). The reduction in goods is more pronounced
which amounted to 2.32 million tonnes (-8.4%), of
of which 1.31 million tonnes of conventional goods (-16.2%),
598 thousand tons of goods in containers (+1.2%) totaled with
container handling of 53,474 TEUs (+0.1%) and 419 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+7.9%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that for the month of April 2026 it is
traffic of about 2.8 million tons is expected, with a
increase of +32% compared to April 2025 produced by a growth
of agri-food, both liquid (+61.5%) and solid
(+42.7%), fertilizers (+33.5%), metallurgical products (+45.7%),
construction materials (+13.2%) and petroleum products
(+40,8%). On the other hand, chemical products are in contrast, in
decline in both the liquid component (-6.1%) and the solid component
(-5,1%).
Meanwhile, on May 2, Bunge landed at the Bunge terminal
the Star Sophia ship, 229 meters long and over 32 meters wide, which has
the historical cargo record for the port of Ravenna has been set
about 53,500 tons of goods having been unloaded.
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