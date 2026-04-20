Truck driver run over and killed at one of the garrisons of the road haulage strike

Trasportiunita announced this morning the decision to suspend
with immediate effect the national stop of road transport,
proclaimed for five days from today, as a sign of mourning
for the death of an entrepreneur in the sector who was
run over in the early hours of this morning and killed by a car while
he was setting up one of the protest rallies, in Caserta, planned
from the arrest.
"At this moment - said Maurizio Longo,
national secretary of Trasportiunita - we feel the duty to
join in the pain of the family, emphasizing once again
how much the life of our members is really linked to a thread
increasingly subtle, in a crisis that is now global and
probably irretrievable".