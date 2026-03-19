In the last quarter of 2025, COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues fell by -12.2%

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the shipowners' revenues
Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. amounted to 51.9 billion
yuan ($7.5 billion), down -12.2% on the previous year.
corresponding period of the previous year, of which 49.7 billion
yuan (-13.0%) generated by the core business of containerized shipping and 3.1 billion
(+8.7%) from the port terminal segment. The operating result is
negative state and equal to -3.3 billion yuan compared to
an operating profit of 6.9 billion in the last quarter of 2024.
Profit for shareholders was 3.8 billion (-65.6%).
In the period October-December last year, the fleet of
container ship of the group has transported cargo volumes of
7.25 million TEUs (+5.1%), including 5.25 million TEUs transported
by COSCO Shipping Lines (+6.8%), of which
A total of 1.23 million TEUs on transpacific routes
(-1.4%), 2.39 million TEUs on intra-Asian routes (+3.1%),
1.05 million TEUs on Asia-Europe routes (+13.7%), 1.82 million
of TEUs on Chinese domestic routes (+11.9%) and 760 thousand TEUs (-3.0%)
on other international routes.
In the full year 2025, the Chinese group
total revenues of 219.5 billion yuan, with a decrease in
-6.1% on the previous year, of which €210.7 billion (-6.7%)
generated by the container ship fleet and 12.0 billion
(+11.4%) from port terminals. Operating profit was
33.6 billion (-43.1%) and net profit of 35.2 billion yuan
(-36,7%).
Last year, the fleet carried a total of 27.4
million TEUs (+5.8%), including 19.6 million TEUs transported by
COSCO Shipping Lines (+6.6%), of which a total of 2.7 million
TEUs (0%) transported on transpacific routes, 5.4 million TEUs
(+3.0%) on intra-Asian routes, 2.6 million TEUs (+9.7%) on
Asia-Europe routes, 6.2 million TEUs (+12.1%) on routes
Chinese domestic routes and 2.6 million TEUs (+6.4%) on other routes
international associations.