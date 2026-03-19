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20 March 2026 - Year XXX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
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SHIPPING
In the last quarter of 2025, COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues fell by -12.2%
Containerized volumes carried by the fleet grew by +5.1%
Hong Kong
March 19, 2026
In the fourth quarter of 2025, the shipowners' revenues Chinese COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. amounted to 51.9 billion yuan ($7.5 billion), down -12.2% on the previous year. corresponding period of the previous year, of which 49.7 billion yuan (-13.0%) generated by the core business of containerized shipping and 3.1 billion (+8.7%) from the port terminal segment. The operating result is negative state and equal to -3.3 billion yuan compared to an operating profit of 6.9 billion in the last quarter of 2024. Profit for shareholders was 3.8 billion (-65.6%).

In the period October-December last year, the fleet of container ship of the group has transported cargo volumes of 7.25 million TEUs (+5.1%), including 5.25 million TEUs transported by COSCO Shipping Lines (+6.8%), of which A total of 1.23 million TEUs on transpacific routes (-1.4%), 2.39 million TEUs on intra-Asian routes (+3.1%), 1.05 million TEUs on Asia-Europe routes (+13.7%), 1.82 million of TEUs on Chinese domestic routes (+11.9%) and 760 thousand TEUs (-3.0%) on other international routes.

In the full year 2025, the Chinese group total revenues of 219.5 billion yuan, with a decrease in -6.1% on the previous year, of which €210.7 billion (-6.7%) generated by the container ship fleet and 12.0 billion (+11.4%) from port terminals. Operating profit was 33.6 billion (-43.1%) and net profit of 35.2 billion yuan (-36,7%).

Last year, the fleet carried a total of 27.4 million TEUs (+5.8%), including 19.6 million TEUs transported by COSCO Shipping Lines (+6.6%), of which a total of 2.7 million TEUs (0%) transported on transpacific routes, 5.4 million TEUs (+3.0%) on intra-Asian routes, 2.6 million TEUs (+9.7%) on Asia-Europe routes, 6.2 million TEUs (+12.1%) on routes Chinese domestic routes and 2.6 million TEUs (+6.4%) on other routes international associations.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings' revenues fell by 12.2% in the last quarter of 2025.
Hong Kong
Containerized volumes transported by the fleet grew by +5.1%
This year, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could accentuate the expected slowdown in world trade.
TRADE
This year, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East could accentuate the expected slowdown in world trade.
Geneva
Economists at the World Trade Organization foresee two scenarios
PORTS
In 2025, CK Hutchison terminals handled a record 90.1 million containers (+3%)
Hong Kong
The president of the Chinese group confirms the difficulty of negotiations to sell a large part of the port portfolio to MSC and BlackRock
PORTS
Assiterminal expresses concern over the impact of the Middle East crisis on port terminal activity.
Genoa
Ferrari: the cruise sector also involved
ACCIDENTS
Two more ships were hit by shells in the Strait of Hormuz region
London/Southampton
Incidents near the coasts of the United Arab Emirates and Qatar
SHIPPING
MSC and Ga-Hyun Chung announce joint control of Sinokor
Athens/Nicosia
SHIPPING
Proposal to establish a safe maritime corridor to evacuate ships stranded in the Persian Gulf
London
It has been put forward by Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, Mexico, Panama and Singapore
SHIPPING
Dominguez calls on the IMO Council to conduct informal deliberations and define practical measures to resolve the Hormuz crisis.
London
From the statements presented, it is unlikely that anything more than declarations of principle will be made.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
To respond to geopolitical shocks, shipping must have reliable operational data
London/Rotterdam
Lloyd's Register, OneOcean and PortXchange discuss digitalization and artificial intelligence in the sector
PORTS
China's COSCO Shipping Ports' profit and loss account weighs on rising operating costs.
Hong Kong
Revenue reached a record high of nearly $1.7 billion last year.
ACCIDENTS
Tanker hit near Strait of Hormuz
Portsmouth
A bullet caused minor damage. The crew was unharmed.
PORTS
Sharp increase in transshipment containers in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
In February, overall freight traffic increased by +8.1%
LAW
PPC denounces that the Republic of Panama is delaying the arbitration at the ICC
Panama
The Chinese company continues to reiterate the illegality of the seizure of the Balboa and Cristóbal port terminals
PORTS
Alessandro Becce is the new Secretary General of the Sardinian Sea Port Authority.
Cagliari
Bagalà: EU ETS application for major and minor islands must be cancelled
SAFETY & SECURITY
Operation Aspides' mandate will not be extended to the Strait of Hormuz at this time.
Brussels
This was announced by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas.
Greece and Italy reject the extension of Operation Aspides to the Strait of Hormuz.
The ships of the two nations constitute the naval force of the European mission
TRUCKING
Freewheels: The government has broken its promise regarding fuel taxes.
Modena
Franchini: Continuing to treat road haulage like a tax cash machine is simply irresponsible.
SHIPPING
Pessina (Federagenti): Shipping will also overcome the Strait of Hormuz crisis.
Genoa
We hope - he specified - that we will soon move in the direction of a progressive normalization.
SEAFARERS
Israel's eastern Mediterranean coast has been designated a high-risk area for the safety of ships and crews.
London
Resolution of the International Bargaining Forum
SHIPPING
Evergreen Marine Corporation's revenues decreased by 26.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Taipei
Quarterly net profit down 71.8%
PORTS
EU Commission and EIB support for investment projects in small and medium-sized ports
SHIPPING
In the second half of 2025, OOIL's revenues decreased by -20.0%
Hong Kong
Net profit down 67.9%
TRANSPORTATION
In transalpine freight transport through Switzerland, rail is losing further market share to road transport
Bern
Dramatic development - a report underlines - from the point of view of Swiss modal shift policies
INSTITUTIONS
An extraordinary IMO council will be held on 18 and 19 March to discuss the situation in the Middle East.
London
As of yesterday, the attacks on ships have resulted in the death of eight sailors and the wounding of ten, in addition to three missing.
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
In 2025, combined road/rail traffic handled by Hupac grew by +4.3%
Noise
The need to extend the application of contributions to transalpine combined transport beyond 2030 was reaffirmed.
SHIPPING
Yang Ming to order six new 13,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG containerships
Keelung
The fourth quarter of 2025 was closed with a net profit down by -81.2%
SHIPPING
The resumption of shipping traffic through Suez does not appear to be affected by the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz
Cairo/Southampton/Washington/Genoa
While ships increased by 1.9% in January, growth in the canal has since been more sustained. War material seized in the port of Genoa.
ACCIDENTS
US prepares to attack Iranian ports
Tampa/Muscat
Centcom warns civilians to immediately avoid all port facilities. Drones over the port of Salalah.
PORTS
MSC to build container terminal at Snake Island Port in Lagos
Geneva
45-year concession agreement with Nigerdock
ACCIDENTS
Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz resume
Southampton/Geneva
A container ship was damaged. A fire broke out on another vessel. UNCTAD raised alarm over the effects of the disruption to maritime traffic in the region.
ACCIDENTS
Three crew members of a bulk carrier stricken in the Strait of Hormuz are missing.
Bangkok
Twenty seafarers were disembarked in Oman
COMPANIES
ONE's stake in Poseidon (Seaspan Corporation) will rise to 48.9%
Singapore/Toronto
Investment worth $1.07 billion
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
FS Logistix and Grimaldi Euromed sign agreement to develop integrated sea-rail transport solutions.
Verona
SHIPPING
Confitarma requests the possible deployment of Italian Navy units to the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz area.
Rome
Zanetti: A concrete sign of attention to protecting the country's strategic interests.
Scotland debates taxing cruise ships
Three fifths of those interviewed said they were in favour of granting local authorities the power to introduce a tax
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in German ports amounted to 284.4 million tonnes (+3.8%).
Wiesbaden
Imports increased by +5.3%
PORTS
In January, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado Ligure fell by -4.9%.
Genoa/Ravenna
A growth of +12.5% was recorded in the port of Ravenna
In 2025, ZIM's revenues fell by -18.1%
SHIPPING
In 2025, ZIM's revenues fell by -18.1%
Haifa
The decline was more pronounced in the fourth quarter (-31.5%). Glickman: the merger with Hapag-Lloyd is very positive for shareholders.
Last year, freight traffic in the port of Bremen increased by 5.4 percent.
PORTS
Last year, freight traffic in the port of Bremen increased by 5.4 percent.
Bremen
In the fourth quarter alone, growth was +5.4%, with container loads increasing by 11.8%.
In 2025, the port of La Spezia handled 12.6 million tons of goods (+3.3%)
PORTS
In 2025, the port of La Spezia handled 12.6 million tons of goods (+3.3%)
La Spezia
At the port of Marina di Carrara, traffic was 4.8 million tonnes (-0.7%)
PORTS
PPC and CK Hutchison warn that they will assert all their rights and seek full compensation from Panama
Hong Kong
PORTS
In 2025, the PSA terminal operator group recorded record revenues
Singapore
Operating profit up 19.0% and net profit up 0.5%
SHIPPING
In 2025, the CMA CGM group's shareholder profit fell by -58.1%.
Marseille
Revenues down -2.0% (-5.2% in the fourth quarter alone)
SHIPPING
2025 was Global Ship Lease's best year yet
Athens
Positive trend also in the fourth quarter
PORTS
In the fourth quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno grew by +2.0%
Naples
The -1.0% decline recorded at the regional capital's airport was more than offset by the +6.3% growth in Salerno
POLICY
The Maritime Federation fully endorses the new EU strategies for the maritime and port sectors
Rome
Mattili: We are available to contribute to the EU Industrial Maritime Value Chains Alliance.
PORTS
CK Hutchison announces it has intensified legal action against the Republic of Panama.
Hong Kong
Addendum to the Notice of Dispute filed with the ICC
CRUISES
Global Ports Holding's cruise terminals see record traffic
Istanbul
Last year there were 18.1 million passengers (+8.5%)
POLICY
Interferry: The EU Commission's path to ferry decarbonization is the right one.
Victoria
Roos: It is good to recommend that ETS funds be used exactly where they are collected.
POLICY
CLECAT promotes the EU strategy for the European maritime, port and logistics system
Brussels
Emphasis is also placed on the need to prevent integrated operators from limiting competitors' access to infrastructure, services or customers.
PORTS
ESPO approves new EU Port Strategy
Brussels
Among the most appreciated elements, the commitment to implement a review of the EU ETS and the FuelEU Maritime Regulation
ACCIDENTS
Tanker hit near Kuwait coast
Southampton/Kuwait City
A shell also hit a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz
POLICY
European shipowners and shipbuilders applaud the EU's strategy for the sector. German port operators are less convinced by the proposal.
Brussels/Rome/Hamburg
POLICY
WSC welcomes the strategies for the maritime industry and ports proposed by the European Commission
Washington
However, according to the association, they are not sufficiently attentive to the simplification of trade exchanges.
POLICY
The European Commission presents two strategies to promote the competitiveness, sustainability, safety and resilience of EU ports, maritime transport and shipbuilding.
Brussels
A high-level council will be established
ACCIDENTS
Explosions and a fire on a Russian ship that sank near Libya
Moscow/Tripoli
In December, Ukraine claimed responsibility for an attack on a Russian oil tanker in the same region.
ACCIDENTS
Attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz region continue
Southampton/Battaramulla
Three naval vessels reported shellfire and damage. An Iranian frigate was hit in Sri Lanka.
SHIPYARDS
Viking orders two new expedition cruise ships from Fincantieri and secures an option for two ocean-going vessels
Trieste
The value of the agreements exceeds two billion euros
PORTS
Container traffic at the Maltese port of Marsaxlokk remained stable in 2025
Kalafrana/Hong Kong
China's CMPort has signed a 70% stake in Brazil's Vast Infraestrutura oil terminal.
T&E: Over half of European ferries could become electric by 2035
SHIPPING
T&E: Over half of European ferries could become electric by 2035
Brussels
Klann: Electric ferries are already cheaper on many routes and will become even cheaper in the coming years.
ITF, JNG and IBF have designated the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters as a High Risk Area
ACCIDENTS
ITF, JNG and IBF have designated the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters as a High Risk Area
London
The area may soon be transitioned to a Warlike Operations Area.
SEAFARERS
Nautilus International urges States and shipping operators to ensure the safety and rights of seafarers
London/Brussels
The International Trade Union Confederation urges an immediate ceasefire by all parties
ACCIDENTS
Strait of Hormuz: A sailor from a ship attacked by a drone vessel dies.
Muscat
Twenty-one crew members were evacuated
CRUISES
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closes a record 2025, but faces challenges with non-operating costs.
Miami
SHIPPING
The war crisis in the Middle East also affects ports
Dubai/Muscat/Washington
Kramek (WSC): Liner shipping has demonstrated its ability to react to emergency situations, such as the one in the Red Sea
SHIPPING
ICS, ECSA and ASA concerned about seafarers' safety in the Middle East
London/Brussels/Singapore
This is - they underlined - a rapidly evolving and unpredictable situation.
ACCIDENTS
Hapag-Lloyd and Maersk were the first to sense trouble in the Middle East. A tanker sanctioned by the US was hit.
Hamburg/Copenhagen/Southampton/
Washington/Muscat
On Friday, the two companies notified customers of changes to their services in the region. Four Skylight crew members were injured.
SHIPYARDS
European list of ship recycling facilities updated
Brussels
Including for the first time a German shipyard, that of Emden
SHIPPING
Confitarma urges the EU to strengthen the attractiveness of its maritime flags
Rome
PORTS
An arbitration worth over $1.5 billion will resolve the dispute between PPC and the Republic of Panama.
Panama
Procedure at the International Chamber of Commerce in New York
PORTS
Tender for the multipurpose terminal at the Príncep d'Espanya pier in the port of Barcelona
Barcelona
The concession contract will have a duration of 16 years
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri and Navantia agree to jointly coordinate and execute the European Patrol Corvette project.
Sad/Madrid
In 2025, the port of Rotterdam handled 14.2 million containers (+3.1%)
PORTS
In 2025, the port of Rotterdam handled 14.2 million containers (+3.1%)
Rotterdam
In the fourth quarter alone, containers amounted to 3.5 million TEUs (+3%)
PSA announces a billion-dollar investment plan in the port of Genoa
PORTS
PSA announces a billion-dollar investment plan in the port of Genoa
Rome/Singapore
The first phase focuses on the technological implementation and infrastructural adaptation of the PSA Genova Pra' terminal.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New logistics hub in London to boost rail freight through the Channel Tunnel
London
An investment of around £15 million is expected
COMPANIES
Jeremy Nixon will hand over his position as CEO of Ocean Network Express to Till Ole Barrelet on July 1st.
Singapore
The German manager comes from Emirates Shipping Lines
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
The first three electric gantry cranes have been installed at the new intermodal terminal in Milan Smistamento.
Milan
At full capacity it will be able to handle up to 44 trains per day
PORTS
Hong Kong government protests PPC's removal from Panamanian ports
Hong Kong/Beijing
Beijing government spokeswoman stressed that China will firmly protect the rights and legitimate interests of its companies.
TRANSPORTATION
European transport associations call for the CEF to be allocated at least €100 billion
Brussels
Chronic underfunding and financial shortfalls are lamented
PORTS
The Panamanian government assigns the transitional management of the port of Balboa to APM Terminals and the port of Cristóbal to TiL
Hong Kong/Panama
CK Hutchison Holdings denounces the illegality of the terminal seizure and confirms the possibility of legal action.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
UNI/Fermerci reference practices on staff training presented at MIT
Rome
The document collects the technical experience of the operators and defines a first shared model
PORTS
The Council of State has rejected the relocation of Genoa's chemical warehouses.
Rome/Genoa
The AdSP declares itself ready for a technical discussion within the framework of a specific initiative by the municipal administration
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FS Logistix and Nurminen Logistics inaugurate a new weekly rail service between Sweden and Italy
Rome
2,500 kilometer route
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd signs maritime cooperation agreement with Indian government
Hamburg
Plans to bring ships under the Indian flag and collaborate in the development of ship recycling and Vadhavan port
PORTS
A project for the digital transformation and technological development of the port of Gioia Tauro has been funded.
Gioia Tauro
Resources worth almost two million euros for the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas
SHIPYARDS
Keel-laying and coin-laying ceremony for a new ferry under construction for ACTV
Piombino
It took place in the Piombino Industrie Marittime shipyard
COMPANIES
Touax Container Services increased container sales by 36% in 2025
Paris
Revenues decreased by -5% in the year
PORTS
In 2024, international seaborne freight traffic reached a record 24.1 billion tonnes
Geneva
New historic peak in dry cargo
LOGISTICS
Medlog (MSC Group) will acquire the remaining 29% of MVN from Logistics Project Italia
Rome
The operation has been notified to the Antitrust Authority
SHIPPING
Greek group Attica Holdings continues its fleet renewal plan
Athens
Purchase of two catamarans for €15 million. Long-term lease of the "GNV Bridge" ferry.
LOGISTICS
Germany's Arvato has acquired Canada's THINK Logistics
Mississauga/Gütersloh
The company, founded in 2012, is headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario.
PORTS
Two new state-of-the-art ship-to-shore cranes have arrived at the PSA SECH terminal.
Genoa
They will be operational from June
FINANCING
Banco BPM's €55 million financing to Grimaldi Euromed
Naples/Milan
Partially covers the purchase of the new ship "Grande Inghilterra"
MARITIME SERVICES
Stolt-Nielsen sells 50% of Avenir LNG to NYK Line
Oslo/Tokyo
The company operates in the liquefied natural gas bunkering sector
PORTS
Only 7% of the workers in the port companies and terminals of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara are women
La Spezia
CRUISES
Costa cancels cruises originally scheduled to sail to the Middle East
Genoa
The company currently has no vessels operating in the region.
SHIPPING
In 2025, d'Amico International Shipping's time charter revenues decreased by -29.0%.
Luxembourg
Fourth quarter decline eases
SHIPPING
NYK to become sole owner of Norway's Saga Welco
Tokyo/Tønsberg
The Tønsberg company has a fleet of 48 open-hatch vessels
PORTS
Grimaldi Group's Valencia Terminal Europa will manage the new car terminal at the port of Sagunto.
Valencia
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the new PCTC Grande Seoul
Naples
It is the ninth ammonia-ready unit of the Neapolitan shipping group
PORTS
The Cagliari-Algeria service operated by Maersk and Grendi will soon dock at the Giammoro di Milazzo pier.
Messina
It will be held on a weekly basis
LOGISTICS
Falteri (Federlogistica): The consequences of the war in Iran are only in their infancy.
Genoa
There is a dramatic congestion of perishable products in the hub airports of the Gulf, he underlined.
COMPANIES
DP World reported record annual operating and financial results
Dubai
In 2025, container traffic increased by +5.8% and revenues by +22.0%
SHIPPING
Two additional new Medium Range 2 tankers for d'Amico Tankers
Luxembourg
Exercised options with Chinese shipyard Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding Co.
MARITIME SERVICES
Japan's MOL has acquired 25% of V.Ships France
Tokyo/London
The remaining 75% of the capital remains with V.Ships
PORTS
ICTSI reports record annual and quarterly financial and operating performance
Manila
Last year the group's port terminals handled 14.5 million containers (+11.0%)
SHIPPING
Wan Hai Lines' revenue decreased by 13.3% in 2025
Taipei
The company will buy four new 6,000 TEU container ships and two 9,200 TEU container ships.
ECONOMY
Observatory on the presence of women in the blue economy sector
Milan
Initiative by WISTA Italy and the Maritime Federation
FREIGHT TERMINALS
The first train will depart from the Pordenone Interport on April 2nd.
Pordenone
Ausserdorfer (InRail): We have already received new requests and contracts to increase connections
CRUISES
Triple ceremony for Explora Journeys at Fincantieri's Sestri Ponente shipyard
Genoa
Technical launch of "Explora IV", coin ceremony of "Explora V" and start of construction of "Explora VI"
ASSOCIATIONS
The Propeller Club of the Ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara has renewed its board of directors.
La Spezia
Gianluca Agostinelli and Federica Maggiani confirmed as president and vice president
PORTS
The Tunisian government decides to start construction of the port of Enfidha
Tunis
52,000 jobs expected to be created
PORTS
Hundreds of containers of temperature-controlled plant-based food products are held up in the port of Genoa.
Genoa
Spediporto reports it
ASSOCIATIONS
The La Spezia Freight Forwarders Association has established a terminal freight forwarder section.
La Spezia
The aim is to strengthen the representation and enhance the value of inland logistics.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
FHP Intermodal launches rail service from northern Italy to Bari and Catania
Foggia
Initially, two pairs of trains are scheduled to depart per week.
SHIPPING
Managing maritime shipments in a scenario made extremely complex by the crisis in the Middle East
Genoa
Botta (Spediporto) and lawyer Guidi suggest how to handle difficulties
SHIPYARDS
The new Norwegian Luna cruise ship will be delivered in Marghera.
Trieste
It is the second unit of the "Prima Plus" class built by Fincantieri
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
POLICY
Assiterminal: The EU's port strategy is a success.
Genoa/Brussels
Seas At Risk, One Planet Port, and IFAW are concerned about the proposed regulation's reference to expediting environmental impact assessments.
PORTS
The first electrical cabin dedicated to the cold ironing system has been completed in the port of Gioia Tauro.
Gioia Tauro
In April, the first connection of a container ship to a mobile socket
INDUSTRY
Konecranes revenues remained stable in 2025
Helsinki
The value of new orders grew by +9.7%, with a +21.3% for port vehicles
SHIPPING
Finnlines' net profit increased by 50.7% in 2025
Helsinki
Revenues up 2.0%
NEWS
Large shipment of ammunition and detonators seized in the port of Ancona
Ancona
He was about to be embarked on a ferry intended for the exclusive transport of passengers
PORTS
Ravenna has been designated Capital of the Sea 2026
Rome
Petri (Assoporti): its port is a strategic hub for the national economy
CRUISES
2025 record for the American cruise group Viking Holdings
Los Angeles
Revenues grew by +21.9%
SHIPPING
UECC has ordered China Merchants Jinling to build two PCTCs
Oslo
They will have a capacity of 3,000 CEUs and will be taken into delivery in 2028.
LOGISTICS
Kuehne+Nagel plans more significant staff cuts
Schindellegi
Worsening economic results in the fourth quarter of 2025
PORTS
Public notice from the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority to select the new Secretary General
Livorno
The procedure is not competitive in nature and no selection process is foreseen.
YACHTING
KKCG Maritime publishes a partial tender offer to increase its stake in Ferretti from 14.5% to 29.9%.
Milan/Hong Kong/Prague
The offer is not aimed at delisting the shares
CRUISES
Norovirus outbreak on second Holland America Line cruise ship
Hong Kong
65 passengers and 11 crew members of the "Westerdam" were injured.
TRUCKING
SOS LOGistica, allocating only 10% of the €590 million for road transport to zero-emission vehicles is self-destructive.
Rome/Milan
Texts: talking today about a heavy BEV market that "takes off" remains a mirage
SHIPYARDS
The first U212NFS submarine is being laid down at Fincantieri's Muggiano shipyard.
Trieste
The delivery of the first unit is scheduled for 2029
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
A new tender has been published for railway shunting in the ports of Savona and Vado Ligure.
Genoa
The tender base amount is 14.8 million euros
SHIPPING
China's LC Logistics orders two new 11,000-TEU containerships
Hong Kong
Order with a total value of 236 million dollars
YACHTING
Palumbo Superyachts to build new metal shipbuilding hub in Ortona
Ortona
Concession area in the Abruzzo port
TRUCKING
Kuehne+Nagel acquires the road transport business of German firm Lohmöller
Schindellegi
In 2024 they had generated a turnover of approximately 23.5 million euros
INDUSTRY
Rolls-Royce posts record annual financial performance
London
Revenues increased by 12.2% last year
SHIPYARDS
Fincantieri delivered the ultra-luxury cruise yacht Four Seasons I in Ancona
Trieste
The Navis Sapiens program also debuts with the ship
SHIPPING
Nearly 12 million tonnes of CO2 avoided in 2025 for vessels coated with Jotun products
Muggia
Estimated fuel cost savings of approximately $2 billion
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2025, intermodal traffic handled by Interporto Padova amounted to 381,031 TEUs (-7.5%)
Padua
Record production value recorded
FREIGHT TERMINALS
In 2025, the Nola interport handled 2,000 trains
Nola
A 50% increase is expected in 2026
ACCIDENTS
A Livorno port pilot loses his life in a collision
Livorno
The dynamics of the accident are still under investigation.
ENVIRONMENT
Study on alternative marine fuels as potential marine pollutants and the effectiveness of response measures
Lisbon
It was commissioned by the European Maritime Safety Agency
PORTS
The first in-person meeting of the international working group "Cruises & Port Cities" will take place in Taranto.
Taranto/La Spezia
Pisano (AdSP Liguria Orientale): the relationship between the city and the port is strategic, particularly in relation to cruise traffic
TRADE
G20 merchandise trade trend to fluctuate in the fourth quarter of 2025
Paris
Trade in services is growing
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Extension of incentives for rail freight shunting in ports
Rome
Paper (Fermerci): the sector, however, continues to suffer as demonstrated by the overall data for 2025
OFFSHORE
Saipem has been awarded a further offshore contract in Saudi Arabia
Milan
Order worth approximately 500 million dollars
SHIPPING
MPC Container Ships revenues decreased by -4.3% in 2025
Oslo
Net income was $236.4 million (-11.4%)
PORTS
The new offices of the Eastern Sicily Port Authority have been inaugurated in the port of Pozzallo.
Pozzallo
Contract worth approximately 750 thousand euros
SHIPPING
Finmar appointed agent in Italy for United Global Ro-Ro
Genoa
Two services scheduled with stops at the port of Genoa
PORTS
Contract awarded for the expansion of the San Cataldo Pier in the port of Bari
Bari
They will be carried out by the Rti Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime, Boskalis Italia, Zeta and e-Marine
SEAFARERS
The digital registry of maritime workers and the digital navigation booklet are law
Genoa
Article 11 of Legislative Decree 19/2026 establishes AGEMAR
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
DB Cargo plans to cut around 6,000 jobs
Berlin
Negotiations with employee representatives to begin soon
SHIPPING
In 2025, containers transported by RCL's fleet increased by +8.8%
Bangkok
Revenues from this activity grew by +5.2%
PORTS
Regarding Tardini's nomination as president of the Western Sicily Port Authority, Salvini and Schifani have (for now) buried the hatchet.
Palermo
PORTS
Annual container traffic grows by 5.4% at HHLA port terminals
Hamburg
Record revenues expected at 1.76 billion euros (+9.9%)
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of New York is expected to grow by 2.3% in 2025.
New York
Significant increase in full containers for export
PORTS
Politics and Assiterminal celebrate the extension of the port bonus
Rome/Genoa
Ferrari: understood the value of the planning behind the reformulation of the law
PORTS
Container traffic at the port of Hong Kong decreased by -3.2% in January
Hong Kong
1.13 million TEUs were handled
SHIPPING
Costamare secures $940 million in revenue from the charter of 12 container ships
Monk
PORTS
Cargo traffic at the port of Singapore grew by 13.0% last month.
Singapore
Containers amounted to 3,892,370 TEUs (+11.3%)
SHIPPING
CMA CGM has ordered six 1,700 TEU LNG containerships from Cochin Shipyard.
Marseille
By the end of the year, the number of Indian seafarers on board the French group's ships will rise to 1,500.
MEETINGS
Filt Cgil, meeting on the importance of Article 17 of Law 84/94
Rome
It will be held tomorrow in Rome at the Frentani Congress Center
COMPANIES
Britta Weber has been appointed as the new chief executive officer of the Hupac Group.
Noise
He is the current vice president of UPS Healthcare for Europe and Asia.
OFFSHORE
Saipem to acquire mobile offshore drilling unit for $272.5 million
Milan
Agreement with Norwegian Deep Value Driller
AWARDS
The 59th edition of the San Giorgio Award will be held in Genoa on February 20th.
Genoa
The Targa San Giorgio will be awarded to Gian Enzo Duci
JOBS
Filt Cgil appeals against Cartour's authorization to carry out lashing and unlashing operations.
LOGISTICS
Medlog inaugurates a logistics park at Dammam's King Abdulaziz Port
Geneva
It occupies an area of over 100 thousand square meters
LOGISTICS
Manageritalia and Assologistica sign the renewal of the Ccnl managers of the logistics
Rome
Monthly gross earnings increase at 750 Euros in three tranche
LOGISTICS
Subscribed a binding agreement for the acquisition of Qube by Macquarie Asset Management
Sydney
It was unanimously approved by the Australian logistic group Cda
CRUISES
Meyer Turku completed the design of a cruise ship to zero net emissions
Turku
The main fuel is biomethanol
INDUSTRY
Last year the turnover of Kalmar grew by +1%
Helsinki
Operating income, net profit and new orders in increase respective of +26%, +28% and +8%
PORTS
Terminal Investment Limited puts hands on the Peruvian port of Pisco
Lima
Acquired the Portuario de Paracas Terminal
INFRASTRUCTURE
Assagenti urges a more constant and timely information on the progress of the work of the new dam of Genoa
SHIPPING
Grimaldi has taken delivery of the Grande Michigan
Naples
It is the eighth Pure Car and Truck Carrier ammonia ready of the Neapolitan group
ASSOCIATIONS
Meeting between the presidents of the Maritime Federation and Assoporti
Rome
Mario Mattioli and Roberto Petri addressed the main issues of the maritime cluster
PORTS
Morocco's Marsa Maroc participates in the development of the port of Monrovia
Casablanca
Contract for the management of two docks and the construction of a multipurpose terminal
SHIPPING
South Korea's Pan Ocean buys ten VLCCs from compatriot SK Shipping
Seoul
Transaction valued at approximately $668 million
PORTS
Roberto Mantovanelli has been appointed Secretary General of the Northern Adriatic Port Authority.
Venice
The 2026-2028 Three-Year Operational Plan for the Ports of Venice and Chioggia has been approved.
ASSOCIATIONS
Stefano Messina has been confirmed as president of Assarmatori
Rome
He will also lead the shipowners' association in the four-year period 2026-2030
PORTS
In 2025, Albanian ports handled a record traffic of 8.2 million tons of goods (+6.2%)
Tirana
A new peak in passengers also amounted to 1.7 million units (+6.4%)
DEFENCE
WASS (Fincantieri) has been awarded a contract by Saudi Arabia for the supply of lightweight torpedoes
Trieste
The order is worth more than 200 million euros
INDUSTRY
Oxin (Somec) awarded a major order for the construction of kitchen, pantry, catering and bar areas for two cruise ships
San Vendemiano
The value of the order is 53 million euros
TRANSPORTATION
Sogedim launches a daily service between Carpi and Campogalliano/England
Carpi
Daily shuttle departing from the logistics hubs of Campogalliano, Carpi and Prato
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
MEETINGS
MEETINGS
Filt Cgil, meeting on the importance of Article 17 of Law 84/94
Rome
It will be held tomorrow in Rome at the Frentani Congress Center
MEETINGS
A conference on congestion in the North West logistics system will be held in Genoa on January 19th.
Genoa
It will be held at the Transparency Hall of the Liguria Region
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Russian shipbuilding holding USC designing high ice-class container ship for Rosatom for Northern Sea Route
(Interfax)
Auction of megaterminal in Santos may be postponed due to deadlock within the Federal Government
(A Tribuna)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation reports record quarterly and annual revenue.
Athens
Profits are falling
PORTS
CPPIB and OMERS are considering selling their 67% stake in Associated British Ports.
London
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