The Panamanian government assigns the transitional management of the port of Balboa to APM Terminals and the port of Cristóbal to TiL

Today, Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings (CKHH) Group
confirmed that already yesterday, when the President
José Raúl Mulino, has signed a decree
which seized the assets and equipment of the
Balboa and Cristóbal ports
(
of 23
February
2026), in the terminals of the two ports of call that until
yesterday the Chinese group had managed through its subsidiary Panama
Ports Company (PPC) have entered state representatives
who have assumed administrative and operational control
of PPC terminals by excluding PPC representatives from the
terminal. C.K. Hutchison explained that government representatives
informed the PPC staff that the
concession through which the Panama Ports Company managed the
terminal no longer existed and that PPC had to cease its
operations. In addition, the Chinese group specified, they have
ordered that PPC employees be ousted from PPC,
required them not to communicate with the PPC and to comply
government instructions, under threat of prosecution
criminal offences. The action also led to the blackout of the website
of the Panama Ports Company.
Denouncing that, therefore, the Panamanian State now has the
control of the terminals of the two ports, C.K. Hutchison reiterated that
The seizure of the terminals comes at the culmination of a campaign conducted by the
in the last year by the State of Panama against the PPC and its
concession contract. CKHH specified that it believes that
the latter must be considered resolved from yesterday following
government acts, statements by Panamanian officials
and the acquisition of terminals by the State.
In addition, CKHH reiterated that it believes that the judgment of the
Panama's Supreme Court of Justice which declared
the unconstitutionality of the law on the concession contract
(
of 30
January 2026), as well as the executive decree signed yesterday
by President Mulino, the alleged resolution of the concession of
PPC and the acquisition of terminals are illegitimate. The group of
Hong Kong highlighted that "the actions of the State of Panama,
In addition, they pose serious risks to operations, health and
for security at the Balboa and Cristóbal terminals»
and that "none of the actions of the State of Panama is
or coordinated with the PPC' and therefore
underlined that 'the State of Panama is responsible for
the damage caused by the confiscation actions undertaken".
The Hong Kong group concluded that "PPC and CKHH
continue to consult with their legal advisors on this matter
to the sentence and the forced seizure, to the alleged resolution of the
PPC and all available remedies, including
further national and international legal proceedings against the
Republic of Panama and its agents and third parties colluding with them,
to reserve all rights and remedies against them
in relation to that matter'.
Meanwhile, in the past few hours, the Panamanian Council of Ministers has
approved two resolutions authorizing the Autoridad Marítima
of Panama (AMP) to the negotiations undertaken for the management of the
transitional operation of the two ports with international companies in order to
ensure continuity of operations, maintenance
and the administration of the ports of Balboa and Cristóbal. A
Resolution approves the transitional concession contract for the
management of the port of Balboa for up to 18 months between the MPA and the company
APMT Panamá, a subsidiary of the terminal operator APM
Terminals of the Danish shipowning group A.P. Møller-Mærsk.
The second resolution approves the concession contract
for the management of the port of Cristóbal for a
period of up to 18 months between the MPA and TIL Panama, subsidiary
of Terminal Investment Limited (TiL)
which is part of the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping
Company.