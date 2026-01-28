ICS has published its periodic analysis of flag state performance

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has published the
Its own periodic analysis of the performance of flag states
with which - recalled the shipowners' association
international - the aim is to provide an objective and
based on performance data, as well as based on
such as port state control statistics and
ratification of the conventions of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO) and the International Labour Organization (ILO).
The latest analysis shows that flag states with no longer
of a potential negative indicator out of the 19 criteria used
by the ICS) include the ten largest flag states for
tonnage of the world fleet, i.e. China, Japan, Greece,
Hong Kong and Singapore, in addition to the five largest open registers,
namely Bahamas, Marshall Islands, Malta, Liberia and Panama.
The association recalled that together these flag states
They are responsible for about 70% of the world's merchant fleet.