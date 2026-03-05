Independent journal on economy and transport policy
Assiterminal, the strategy for ports defined by the EU is good
Seas At Risk, One Planet Port and IFAW are concerned about the reference to the proposal for a regulation on the acceleration of environmental impact assessments
Genova/Bruxelles
March 5, 2026
The Italian Association of Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) has
expressed support for the new strategic lines on industry
presented yesterday by the European Commission
(
of 4
March 2026). "The European strategy - observed the
president Tomaso Cognolato - seems to be in line with what
shared with Feport (the European federation of terminal operators
ports, ed.) in recent years and with what we have been supporting for
that the development of the port must always be
seen from the perspective of intermodal connections to be made more efficient
through uniform digitalisation, an energy transition
the harmonised development of new skills: sometimes the
perpetration of upheavals on a global scale that impact
geopolitics and economies of scale can, in the dramatic
of many aspects and effects, to be a spur to look around and
not to remain still on oneself".
"Without connections - underlined Cognolato - there is no
development and it is necessary to start from an in-depth analysis
of the supply capacity of our port hubs: this
means having a clear overview of the current
potential of our docks (in terms of layout
area, capacity and external connections) to move as many and
such as containers, various goods, trailers, passengers, vehicles in
genre. In parallel, launch a broad market analysis with the
stakeholders first of all from industry, then from transport
territories, as well as the managers of the
infrastructure with port operators at the centre, for the
through associations and System Authorities: only
Through this path you can arrive, for example, at
that Programme Agreement mentioned in the drafts of the bill
on Porti d'Italia Spa".
The director of Assiterminal, Alessandro Ferrari, noted
whereas the strategy defined by the EU has long been reflected in the
presented by terminal operators: "nothing new for us, but perhaps
- he said - the opportunity to intercept and seize a new
opportunities for the consolidation of our companies also
through a greater sensitivity to enhance
public-private partnerships both from the point of view of
and towards a system of uniform rules, through a
simplification that also allows the referee to enforce them,
the rules, intervening without the aid of VAR".
"Evident - concluded Tomaso Cognolato - as well as
the hypothesis of rethinking the ETS sees us in favour, even if we are
financial speculation taking place on the
that drain the ability to invest in the assets
Ships and ports."
If not diametrically opposed, it was certainly different
the acceptance of the strategies proposed by the EU by the
Seas At Risk, One Planet Port and International Fund organizations
for Animal Welfare (IFAW), which are responsible for promoting the
protection of the marine environment, animals and fauna
who expressed concerns about certain aspects of the
of the two strategies, and in particular for a proposal that affects
the development of ports.
If, for the three organizations, both strategies are not
Up to the ambition needed to safeguard the seas
EU regulation, the reference to the proposed regulation
on the acceleration of environmental impact assessments, part
of the Environmental Omnibus legislative package, "is
alarming". The associations have highlighted that if "the
are crucial to the European economy, are often located in the
in fragile marine areas such as estuaries, where the expansion and
activities can damage important wildlife habitats to
local level and blue carbon ecosystems". According to Seas At
Risk, One Planet Port and IFAW, "to safeguard and
truly restore marine environments, strategies must
go further, integrating nature into planning and
port development, avoiding expansion into sensitive natural areas
and prioritizing nature-based solutions such as
ecological breakwaters, living sea walls and more efficient management
of sediments".
Seas At Risk, One Planet Port and IFAW welcomed
the attention paid, in a period of fragile commercial dynamics
digital development of ports and the strengthening of the
"made in EU" production, "but this - they have
specified - must not be at the expense of the environment. Integrate
Stronger circular economy principles and a more sustainable
located in European ports would encourage the creation of new
jobs, would shorten supply chains
maritime and would reduce the carbon and material footprint".
Environmental associations have also complained that "the
strategies also overlook an important opportunity
Concrete: the increase in wind propulsion on ships. If
electrification and e-fuels are referred to as pathways to
decarbonization - they noted - wind propulsion is
widely addressed in terms of the development of methodologies for
take into account the energy savings from wind energy
and the need to close regulatory gaps at EU level, and
of the International Maritime Organization. However, propulsion
Wind already offers a proven zero-emission solution
which could significantly reduce the contribution of transport
greenhouse gas emissions, while strengthening the
industrial leadership. The rise of technologies
- the three organisations highlighted - would help the EU
to achieve the FuelEU target of reducing emissions
by 80% by 2050. Bringing more wind energy to Europe
it would bring innovation and research. When combined with the reduction
of the speed of ships, wind propulsion
can also help reduce noise pollution
and the risk of collisions with marine mammals.
Harnessing this potential is essential to ensure that
infrastructure and policies developed pursue the objective of
to decarbonise maritime transport and reduce the
the impact of the maritime sector on marine life. If the
The Commission is serious about facilitating this transition, and must
support ports and the maritime sector by activating
modernizing equipment and providing training
essential to skilled workers".
