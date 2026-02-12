Fincantieri presents an industrial plan that previews the doubling of the production capacity of military ships in the Italian yards
For civil production it is planned relocation of volumes in the Romanian yards and an expansion in Vietnam
Milano
February 12, 2026
Today Fincantieri, within a presentation to investors, has illustrated its industrial plan 2026-2030 that - the company has explained - is based on four pillars: increase in production capacity, increased productivity, strengthening strategic projects and growth in additives. The first action, aimed at responding to the strong growth of demand in the Defense segment, is focused on the doubling of the production capacity of surface ships in the Italian yards and a reduction of the construction times of the frigates FREMM of 18 months. At the same time it is previewed the relocation of the civil volumes in the Romanian ship yards of the group and an expansion in Vietnam that - it has specified Fincantieri - will allow to optimize the structure of cost in all the lines of business. The company has specified that in Italy the investments include the conversion of the yard of Castellammare di Stabia, in which will be realized exclusively ships for the Defense, the realization of a third line of varo in the yard of Riva Trigoso and the use of the areas of the Arsenal of La Spezia for the production of submarines. It is also previewed an adaptation of the yards in Romania, in support of the increase of the production of sections of ships from cruise relocated from Italy, with a domino effect on the Offshore segment and Special ships. The latter - it has specified again the company - will be in turn reorganized according to the production needs, with the possible realization, subject to an increase of the offshore orders, of a new yard in Vietnam destined to double the productive capacity in East Asia.
To increase productivity Fincantieri focuses on three initiatives: operations excellence, evolution of induced and long-term resource planning. With the first intention to implement a new operating model based on the centrality of the data to cover the entire life cycle of the ships, through: integrated 3D design, enhanced by feedback throughout the lifecycle; 4D dynamic production planning, to avoid bottlenecks through proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms; automated construction through automatic lines, cobots and humanoid robots driven by digital work packages; optimization along the entire life cycle of the ship, through a continuous data collection through Fincantieri Digital Ecosystem (FDE) - Navis Sapiens. In addition, Fincantieri intends to put in place a series of actions aimed at ensuring the effective execution of the backlog, with a particular focus on operations in Italy and Romania: partnership with best in class suppliers; support for supply chain consolidation processes; implementation of initiatives to support the recruitment of qualified personnel; requalification of the skills of the internal resources dedicated to the supervision of production; strengthening the PartnerSHIP Welfare Programme.
Fincantieri has evidenced that the increase of productivity will be accompanied by an increase of the labor force of the navalmeccanico group to cover the needs of plan 2026-2030, with a number of direct workers that is expected to reach approximately 27.500 units in 2030, together with a program of reskilling and upskilling to support the implementation of new digital technologies and artificial intelligence in shipyards, with specific activities that will be carried out in collaboration of centers of Through these initiatives the company believes that the productivity of its resources will be increased by 25% to 2030.
With regard to the strengthening of strategic projects, the initiatives already launched in the previous industrial cycle are planned, namely procurement excellence, clean transition solutions and FDE - Navis Sapiens. Fincantieri has remembered that, with 300 actions already started and more than 300 resources involved, the program of excellence procurement previews the application of digital solutions and artificial intelligence in order to enable an advanced model of supply management, oriented to the improvement of economic-financial performance, to an impeccable execution of backlog and to the proactive management of the risks of the supply chain. As for the clean transition, the company has specified that it continues the work to create the conditions necessary to progressively anticipate the regulatory targets and the needs of customers, through the development of solutions for alternative systems of energy generation, hydrodynamic efficiency, energy efficiency and Smart Energy Management. In this context, Fincantieri has confirmed the goal of making the first net zero cruise ship in 2035. Moreover, the implementation of the Fincantieri Digital Ecosystem (FDE), the digital infrastructure that enables the Navis Sapiens, a new generation of connected, intelligent and continuously up-to-date ships is planned. Fincantieri has remembered that FDE is a unified and modular platform that guarantees scalability and continuous evolution of the ship product throughout its life cycle.
As for the pillar of growth in additives, a selective strategy of inorganic growth focused on: an acceleration in the segment in the unconventional weightwater; acquisitions of technologies to innovate products and processes and increase their efficiency; acquisitions of small realities on an opportunistic basis. In particular, in the segment of the cruise ships it is previewed: an increase in capacity and production efficiency by increasing the production of certain hull sections in Romania; the extension of the initiatives of efficiency in the production of the hulls and in the preparation to all the yards; the implementation of a Marine Interiors strengthening program, aimed at increasing its competitiveness both through actions of efficiency and through a greater valorization of after-sales services for non-captive customers; the start of an integrated proposal of Service & Refitting solutions. In the field of Defense the main initiatives are concentrated on: increase of the production capacity, with a significant reduction expected in the times of construction of frigates and submarines, supported by the conversion of the yard of Castellammare di Stabia and the integration of the arsenal of La Spezia; increased productivity through a new panel line; the diversification of the international presence, in order to accelerate the opportunities of export; the development of the Ship of the Future - ships port drones and reconfigurable surface ships. For the activities of the group in the United States, it is expected: the re-prioritization of the programs by the US Navy, with assignment of new naval orders trading; the confirmation of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG) as a strategic yard for the development of future programs; the development of a strategic partnership in the field of unmanned systems. In the Offshore business segment and Special Ships, plan initiatives include: the increase of the production of the sections of ships from cruise in the yard of Tulcea and investments in the yard of Braila and in Vietnam; the strengthening of productivity in Romania in support of increased marginality; the specialization of Norwegian yards with development of the Naval and Repair segments; development of a new engineering pole in Vietnam. In the Underwater segment, the plan includes initiatives focusing on: the commercial development of unconventional solutions for the Italian Navy and other foreign marines; agreements with civil and dual-use players for solutions in the field of underwater infrastructure (e.g. DEEP, Survey, IMR); leverage strategic partnerships to strengthen technological position; the continuous exploration of new technologies.
The industrial investments previewed in the period 2026-2030 are pairs approximately 1,9 billion euros, of which 250 million according to the possible doubling of Offshore production in Vietnam, and - it has specified Fincantieri - will be entirely financed from the generation of operating cash, which will allow an acceleration of the perennialage and supports the evaluation of the start of a dividend policy, subject to approval of the board of directors, from 2028, subordinated
About the trend of financial results, the plan previews revenues to 2030 pairs to approximately 12,5 billion euros, with an increment of +40% regarding 2025 and an annual increase of the revenues of 8% in the period 2026-2030, an EBITDA to 2030 of approximately 1,25 billion (+90% regarding 2025) and a profit clearly of approximately 500 million euros in 2030.
Regarding the year alone 2026, Fincantieri previews that the net profit of exercise will be greater than the expected profit in 2025, then rise to 220 million in 2028 and therefore to 500 million in 2030. Revenues are expected to rise to 9,2-9.3 billion in 2026, about 11 billion in 2028 and therefore to approximately 12.5 billion in 2030, with an average annual growth of 8%.
Illustrating the new industrial plan 2026-2030, regarding the performance of the orders, delegated and general director of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero, has explained that, "in addition to the total workload record pairs to approximately 60 billion euros already acquired that provides high visibility over time, we preview beyond 50 billion euros of new orders in the period".
