AD Ports has bought the Spanish shipyard Astilleros Balenciaga

The Emirati maritime-port and logistics group AD Ports has
increased its activity in the construction segment and
ship repairs, currently limited to the Safeen Drydocks shipyard
of the port of Khalifa, with the acquisition of the shipyard
Spanish Astilleros Balenciaga of Zumaia, on the Bay of Biscay.
The entire share capital of the Iberian private company is
was bought for 11.2 million euros by Safeen Drydock which makes
part of the Middle Eastern group's Noatum Maritime.
Astilleros Balenciaga has two dry docks,
a slipway of 105 meters, of a plant of 22,385
square meters and a cutting and production plant of 3,530 square meters
Paintings. AD Ports highlighted that it is one of the very few
Spanish shipyards specialized in the construction of Service
Operation Vessels that serve as floating bases for parks
offshore wind turbines, as well as research vessels, support vessels
for the offshore industry and tugboats.