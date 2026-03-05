A tanker was hit near the coast of Kuwait

Today, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has made
I have received a report of an accident that occurred yesterday at 30
nautical miles southeast from Mubarak Al Kabeer, Kuwait, with the
commander of a tanker at anchor who announced that he had
seen and heard a loud explosion on the left side of the
ship which was followed by the removal of a small
boat. In addition, the commander communicated that there were no
fires occurred and the crew did not suffer damage, but the tanker
took on water and hydrocarbons from a tanker spilled
at sea. Kuwait's Ministry of Interior has denied some
first reports that the accident would have occurred within
Kuwaiti territorial waters, while it happened - he
specified the ministry in a note - at least 60 kilometers from the
port of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.
Yesterday, moreover, there was another direct accident
as a result of the state of belligerence following the attack of the
and Israel to Iran. The UKMTO has announced that the
container ship Safeen Prestige of the company Safeen Feeders
of the Emirati AD Ports, two nautical miles north of Oman, in
eastward transit in the Strait of Hormuz, was hit
by a bullet just above the waterline that has
caused a fire in the ship's engine room which
abandoned by the crew.