New orders to ABB in a quarter for the first time above ten billion dollars

The Swiss group ABB ended the 2025 financial year with
revenues of $33.2 billion, up +8.6%
compared to 30.6 billion in the previous year. The values are at the
performance of the LA Group's robotics division
whose sale to SoftBank Group Corp. has been agreed to
last autumn
(
of 8
October
2025) and which has been deleted from the results
annual as an activity destined for disposal. The profit
amounted to more than $6.0 billion
(+27.7%) and net profit at €4.8 billion (+22.0%). Last year
The Swiss company has obtained new orders for a value
total of €36.8 billion, with a sharp increase of +16.8%
on 2024.
ABB Chief Executive Morten Wierod highlighted
that in 2025 the company recorded the best annual performance
and, he specified, "the fourth quarter is
was essential because, for the first time, we overcame
the order level of $10 billion, which stood at $10.3 billion
billion dollars". The group specified that the growth of the
of new orders was driven by the evolution of new orders
in the maritime, port and
railway, with a positive contribution also from the railway segment
land infrastructure, such as airports and tunnels, characterized by
from the request for the strengthening of electricity systems.
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the record level of new
orders of over 10.3 billion recorded an increase of +35.9%
over the same period of the previous year and the value of the
order backlog as at 31 December was
$25.3 billion (+26.6%). In the quarterly period, revenues
amounted to €9.0 billion (+13.2%), operating profit to €1.5 billion
billion (+37.6%) and net income at almost $1.3 billion
(+28,6%).