In 2025, Albanian ports handled a record traffic of 8.2 million tons of goods (+6.2%)
A new peak in passengers also reached 1.7 million units (+6.4%)
Tirana
February 10, 2026
In 2025, Albanian ports handled record traffic
of 8.23 million tons of goods, with an increase of +6.2%
compared to the previous year, of which 7.75 million tons handled
by the port of Durres alone (+5.4%), a volume that represents the new
Historic peak for the port. A new annual record is
was also recorded by passenger traffic that last year
totalled 1.70 million units (+6.4%), of which
791 thousand passengers through the port of Durres (+2.1%).
In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, the total traffic of the
amounted to 2.13 million tonnes, a volume that
represents a growth of +6.1% over the same period of the year
and the new record for this time of year. The only
Port of Durres handled 2.00 million tons (+5.5%).
Global passenger traffic was 222 thousand units
(+4.9%), of which 137 thousand through the port of Durres (+5.2%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher