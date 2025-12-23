Project financing procedure for the first hydrogen production plant in the port of La Spezia

Today the president of the Port System Authority of the
Eastern Ligurian Sea, Bruno Pisano, signed the decree with which the
initiates the project financing procedure for the
Construction of the port's first hydrogen production plant
of La Spezia. The decree contains the positive assessment of the
proposal put forward by the company Bluenergy of Genoa, which has
adhered to the expression of interest concerning the
design, construction and management of the plant through a
project financing contract. The company's proposal
concerns an energy infrastructure for the production and
distribution of renewable hydrogen in the port of La Spezia, operating
in the sites of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara.
The main element of the project is the possibility of
to carry out "mobile" refueling to vehicles such as
locomotives and boats, in line with, inter alia, the
framework signed in March 2024 between the Port System Authority
and Mercitalia for the use of hydrogen as a fuel for vehicles
dedicated to railway manoeuvres.
The plant will have a total power of 56 kW. The
storage of the hydrogen produced by the plant will take place in
cylinders installed on a trailer equipped with a regulator and a tractor
for transporting hydrogen to refuelling points.
The total investment of 2.2 million euros will be
40% covered with PNRR funds from the Green Ports call, 28%
with private capital and the remaining 32% with own funds
of the Port Authority.
The decree will initiate the publication of a notice
aimed at other economic operators who may be interested, with
the invitation to the formulation of proposals concerning the same
intervention. At the end of the assigned term of 60 days, the entity
identify the best proposal among all those presented,
including the one put forward by Bluenergy, which will be based on
of a tender for the construction of the work and the subsequent
management.
"This project, in addition to representing a step forward
in the energy transition and sustainability path of the
ports - Pisano underlined - also has
highly innovative. The plant will guarantee supplies to a
large fleet of vehicles: cars, trucks, rail and naval vehicles".