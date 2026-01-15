Turkey's Kuzey Star Shipyard will build a shipyard in the Syrian port of Tartous

The Syrian General Authority for Ports and Customs, created at the
end of 2025, signed an agreement with the Turkish shipyard
Kuzey Star Shipyard to start construction business
naval protection in Syria within the framework of the international standards of the
sector. The Syrian news agency "Sana" reported it
explaining that the agreement provides for the construction of a shipyard
in the port of Tartous under a contract of the
build-operate-transfer. The agreement, which will last 30 years, provides for
that the Turkish company invests at least $190 million
in the first five years for the construction of the plant
Navalmeccanico. In addition, the agreement provides that Kuzey Star Shipyard
apply a 20% reduction on the price of construction services
and repair of Syrian government ships and asks the company to
generate 1,700 direct and 3,500 indirect jobs, of which
at least 95% for Syrian citizens.