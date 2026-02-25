The UK government today presented a plan to
increase rail freight transport in the tunnel below
the English Channel which provides for the construction of a hub
international logistics in East London by
of Network Rail, the public company that manages
national railway infrastructure, and its
real estate development Platform4 who will take control of
long-term Eurohub site in the Barking district which is
owned by Legal & General. The agreement provides for the
unlocking private investment of around £15 million
to create the fulfillment center.
The aim is to strengthen trade with
continental Europe and to enable UK companies to
import and export goods directly by rail to
France, Germany, Italy and Spain, as well as to reduce the
road congestion.
"This agreement - underlined the Minister of Foreign Affairs
Railways, Peter Hendy - represents a huge opportunity to
relaunch rail freight transport, paving the way for the
return of regular services through the Channel Tunnel.
It will give a boost to British businesses by opening new
trade links with Europe, offering a more
to transport goods to and from the continent.
This is all part of our plan to use our
to support economic growth and employment".
The Minister for Industry, Chris McDonald, recalled that
Currently, almost 100,000 British companies export
towards the European Union. The CEO of Network Rail,
Jeremy Westlake, specified that "currently only one
A very small part of rail freight transport crosses the
Channel Tunnel, and this percentage is limited to the
orders for large quantities of goods from individual customers. This
means that most goods between Great Britain and
Europe travels by sea, and then continues through the Great
Brittany on the road. Network Rail's plans for the Barking Eurohub -
highlighted - would not only reinvigorate the transport sector
rail freight, would stimulate the economy and create jobs for
but would also create an important logistics hub
that would offer a sustainable alternative for the
freight transport in and out of the UK, transferring
the transport of goods from trucks to trains".