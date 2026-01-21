Haropa Port sets a new container traffic record

Last year, overall freight traffic increased by +2%
Le Havre
January 21, 2026
In 2025, the traffic of goods handled by the system
Haropa Port, formed by the ports of Le Havre, Rouen and Paris,
was 84.7 million tonnes, up +2.0%
on the previous year. Container traffic was equal
to 30.5 million tonnes (+2.1%) and the handling of
reached a new all-time high of 3.2 million
TEU (+4.0%). The volumes of dry bulk cargo that
totalled 12.9 million tonnes (+10.0%), while
liquid bulk cargo remained stable at 39.7
million tonnes (-0.7%). In the cruise sector, the
traffic decreased by -7.0% to 476,205
passengers.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher