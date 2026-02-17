Samskip sells maritime and logistics services with the United Kingdom and Ireland to CLdN

The Dutchman Samskip has agreed to sell to the Luxembourger
CLdN its door-to-door freight transport activities and
quay-to-quay with the UK and Ireland. The sale includes the
maritime services currently operated by Samskip between the port of
Rotterdam and the British ports of Belfast, Blyth, Grangemouth, Hull
and Tilbury and the Irish ports of Cork, Dublin and Waterford, services
- highlighted CldN - who annually carry out more than
thousand port calls, as well as door-to-door services between the
United Kingdom, Ireland and Continental Europe and the
rental for over 5,000 multimodal load units operated
from Samskip.
In the maritime transport sector, CLdN operates a fleet of
over thirty ships for the transport of rolling stock and general goods that
are used on routes connecting Scandinavia, the peninsula
and the ports of Rottedam and Zeebrugge to the United Kingdom and
Ireland.